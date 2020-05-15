We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-05-15 12:15:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on The Brink of Upside Break Out
2020-05-15 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-05-15 12:15:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 11:30:00
Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface
2020-05-15 03:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

UK and EU Fail to Make Progress in Latest Trade Talks

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.02% Germany 30: 0.95% France 40: 0.27% Wall Street: -0.86% US 500: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bGxKvfg57E
  • $XAGUSD is up over 4.0% today to test 16.50 ahead of the US market open https://t.co/tsf5IYvfjU
  • Both GBP/USD and EUR/GBP have been range bound for the last 4-6 weeks and cable’s support is now under pressure while EUR/GBP resistance is being probed. Get your $GBP market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/7ZH0Nj8nQ0 https://t.co/uF1dNMoy4u
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY Actual: -15% Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM Actual: -11.2% Expected: -11.5% Previous: -5.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Expected: -11.5% Previous: -5.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Heads Up:💶 Eurogroup Video Conference due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • 🇺🇸 Retail Sales Ex Autos MoM Actual: -17.2% Expected: -8.6% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • 🇺🇸 Retail Sales MoM Actual: -16.4% Expected: -12% Previous: -8.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY – USD Charts For Next Week

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY – USD Charts For Next Week

2020-05-15 12:15:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD Technical Outlook:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade within the confines of a range, which is making the immediate moment difficult for many traders. Times like this require patience if looking for directional moves. If flipping within the range then this is fertile ground. It’s all a turn of perspective. The top of the range clocks in at 100.93 while the bottom of the range rings in at 98.27, just below the slightly rising 200-day MA.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 USD Update.
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (range will eventually break)

US Dollar Index DXY

DXY Chart by TradingView

Again we will talk about the massive long-term trend-line in EUR/USD. Taking the Euro back before its existence and building it from its constituents gives you price action back to when currencies began to float freely in the 1970s. There is a trend-line from 1985 passing under the 2000 low and more recently the March low. This makes the March low of 10635 one of the biggest levels in all of FX, and financial markets for that matter. A break below should have a larger swing lower in play, but until it breaks it should continue to be respected as support. The lack of buying at the threshold, though, is further increasing the likelihood that trust in support is wearing thin.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (weak at major support)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD, like other pairs, has been bound up by directionless price action. Overall it is drifting lower at the moment, but should start to light up a bit here soon once FX starts to move again. The big level to watch on a rally higher is the 200-day which has been a stopper on two recent attempts to rally. Looking lower minor support clocks in at 12163.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (edging lower at the moment)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD at Risk From US/China Trade Wars 2.0
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD at Risk From US/China Trade Wars 2.0
2020-05-15 12:32:00
US Dollar Biding Time Ahead of Crucial US Retail Sales Data
US Dollar Biding Time Ahead of Crucial US Retail Sales Data
2020-05-15 11:00:00
USD/MXN – Dollar vs Peso Price Action, the Good and the Bad
USD/MXN – Dollar vs Peso Price Action, the Good and the Bad
2020-05-15 09:30:00
Euro Latest: German GDP in Crash Mode, EUR/USD Eyes Crucial Trendline
Euro Latest: German GDP in Crash Mode, EUR/USD Eyes Crucial Trendline
2020-05-15 08:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.