GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level

USD/ZAR price action remains ho-hum in the near-term as volatility declines during the process of building a high-level wedge. Get your $USDZAR technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/mV6z4HEpiG https://t.co/kRzFrZW8Zx

Secretary Mnuchin says states won't be bailed out for poor decisions they made prior to pandemic $SPX

RT @NickTimiraos: The Fed began its ETF purchases through the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility on Tuesday, and it had purchased $…

The Fed has embarked upon its ETF purchases. Net portfolio holdings of Corporate Credit Facility LLC = +$44mln week ending May 13 and total $305mln. Total balance sheet up to $6.982 tln (+$78.3bln) https://t.co/uTdiGnr9HF

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7UcdYYxtgz

Ouch. Trade in vehicles has taken a particularly harsh blow. The auto industry was already flirting with recession prior to the pandemic owing to trade wars... https://t.co/yZAHKY7hcm

CDC issues reopening guidance for schools and restaurants - BBG

Federal Reserve reports total balance sheet assets at $6.93 trillion $DXY $SPX

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.02% Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Gold: 0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JU7NEiQycL