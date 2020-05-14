GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • USD/ZAR price action remains ho-hum in the near-term as volatility declines during the process of building a high-level wedge. Get your $USDZAR technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/mV6z4HEpiG https://t.co/kRzFrZW8Zx
  • Secretary Mnuchin says states won't be bailed out for poor decisions they made prior to pandemic $SPX
  • RT @NickTimiraos: The Fed began its ETF purchases through the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility on Tuesday, and it had purchased $…
  • The Fed has embarked upon its ETF purchases. Net portfolio holdings of Corporate Credit Facility LLC = +$44mln week ending May 13 and total $305mln. Total balance sheet up to $6.982 tln (+$78.3bln) https://t.co/uTdiGnr9HF
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7UcdYYxtgz
  • Ouch. Trade in vehicles has taken a particularly harsh blow. The auto industry was already flirting with recession prior to the pandemic owing to trade wars... https://t.co/yZAHKY7hcm
  • CDC issues reopening guidance for schools and restaurants - BBG
  • Federal Reserve reports total balance sheet assets at $6.93 trillion $DXY $SPX
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.02% Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Gold: 0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JU7NEiQycL
  • #Gold volatility has turned higher the past two days, tracking the jump in US equity market volatility as risk appetite has eroded into the middle of May. Get your $XAUSD technical analysis from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/VXQn14KWQz https://t.co/b9sIRbFd4G
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level

Rich Dvorak, Analyst
GBP/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: POUND STERLING SLIDES AGAINST US DOLLAR TO TEST MAJOR TECHNICAL SUPPORT LEVEL

  • GBP/USD price action has drifted 350-pips lower so far this month
  • Spot GBP/USD currently tests a critical technical support level near the 1.2200 price
  • The Pound Sterling may remain under pressure as the US Dollar climbs

GBP/USD prices have fallen roughly 3% since last month. Pound Sterling selling pressure over the last two weeks, accompanied by a return of US Dollar strength, has caused GBP/USD to drop to April lows.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (21 FEBRUARY TO 14 MAY 2020)

GBPUSD Price Chart Pound Sterling to US Dollar Forecast

Recent downside in spot GBP/USD price action reiterates the rough trading range etched out by the cable roughly between the 1.2200-1.2600 zone. While the Pound-Dollar oscillates back and forth between these two major technical support and resistance levels, there is the outstanding risk of a possible breakdown lower.

GBP/USD declines have accelerated pace over the last few trading sessions and is illustrated by bearish divergence on the MACD indicator. Also, the British Pound remains threatened by lingering Brexit uncertainty as UK-EU negotiators refuse to budge and find common ground. On another note, the US Dollar has potential to extend its recent stretch of gains post-Powell pushback on negative interest rates and with FX volatility on the rise.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

