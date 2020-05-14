USDMXN Drops on Bank of Mexico Rate Cut

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX-35 Price Outlook: Bulls Retreat as Virus Risks Resurface
2020-05-14 15:30:00
EUR/USD Shows No Life at Key Level, Major Leg Down Looks Next
2020-05-14 11:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus
2020-05-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Beginning? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-14 14:15:00
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus
2020-05-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Drop to April Low?
2020-05-14 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Jobless Data as Fed Warns of Long-Term Impact
2020-05-14 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Tests for Higher Low
2020-05-14 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
USDMXN Drops on Bank of Mexico Rate Cut

USDMXN Drops on Bank of Mexico Rate Cut

2020-05-14 18:01:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Banxico, USDMXN, Coronavirus – Talking Points:

  • The Bank of Mexico cuts its overnight rate to 5.50%, in line with expectations
  • USDMXN price action dropped in response to the rate cut
  • COVID-19 impact likely to affect future policy decisions

Banco de Mexico cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, in line with expectations. The overnight rate now stands at 5.50% for the Mexican central bank, the lowest since 2016. This follows its second emergency cut since the coronavirus pandemic began and underscores the impact on Mexico’s economy from COVID-19. Peso price action strengthened slightly as the rate decision crossed the wires, with USDMXN dropping below 24.1050 shortly after the announcment.

USDMXN (1-Min Chart)

USDMXN

Source: IG Charts

The Mexican Peso has weakened considerably this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Against the US Dollar, the Peso is down over 20% year-to-date as risk-aversion continues to support the safe-haven USD. Further policy actions will likely be dependent on the coronavirus and its economic fallout going forward for the Mexican central bank. Banco de Mexico's Board of Governors were unanimous in their decision to cut the overnight rate.

Bank of Mexico Overnight Rate Versus USDMXN

Mexico overnight rate

The Board of Governors policy statement noted unprecedented challenges to the economy amid the current pandemic. Regarding inflation, the impact from falling energy prices was viewed to be most severe, while the upside risks included a more significant depreciation to the Peso. Looking forward, the policy statement left an open door to future rate adjustments, as the bank will continue to monitor incoming information and its impact on the bank’s outlook.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX-35 Price Outlook: Bulls Retreat as Virus Risks Resurface
Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX-35 Price Outlook: Bulls Retreat as Virus Risks Resurface
2020-05-14 15:30:00
S&P 500 Outlook: US-China Tensions Puts S&P 500 at Risk of a Breakdown
S&P 500 Outlook: US-China Tensions Puts S&P 500 at Risk of a Breakdown
2020-05-14 12:34:00
Euro Latest - EURUSD Continues to Press Down on Support
Euro Latest - EURUSD Continues to Press Down on Support
2020-05-14 09:36:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.