S&P 500 Outlook: US-China Tensions Puts S&P 500 at Risk of a Breakdown

The Euro has been under pressure this week with market’s becoming increasingly worried that a second wave of COVID-19 may be appearing. Get your $EURUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/xry0vgnYGa https://t.co/UMt9MfxhTb

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: EUR vs GBP May Rally Further as Support Holds More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/05/14/EURGBP-Price-Forecast-EUR-vs-GBP-May-Rally-Further-as-Support-Holds-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/g2SmSPuKBb

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.76% Silver: 1.07% Gold: 0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tP5vVZauBT

SNB watching $EURCHF nearing 1.05 https://t.co/St9R46o87o

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DwdDAJWYqQ

Delta expects to have upwards of 3,500 pilots that will not be needed for flight schedule until the second half of 2021

I am not putting a lot of stock into technical breaks generating their own self-sustained follow through, but $SPX cleared a lot of support in first three-day drop since Mar 23 and steepest three-day drop since Mar 9 (so far) https://t.co/xw7yS69txx