EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles as Fed Chairman Powell Tames Bets for NIRP
2020-05-14 00:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX-35 Price Outlook: Bulls Retreat as Virus Risks Resurface
2020-05-13 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus
2020-05-14 06:00:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-13 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back After Early Gains On Hopes For US Stimulus
2020-05-14 06:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Drop to April Low?
2020-05-14 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Jobless Data as Fed Warns of Long-Term Impact
2020-05-14 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
Real Time News
  • IEA says decline in oil demand in H1 is not as steep as first feared. - Revises up Chinese demand figures for March and April - Global oil supply set to fall by 12mbpd to a 9yr low of 88mbpd
  • 🇮🇹 Balance of Trade, Actual: €5.685B Expected: N/A Previous: €6.085B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda says there is still room to deepen rate cuts, however, does not think it is necessary to deepen negative rates $JPY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.32%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0dBYXSfKnr
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Balance of Trade due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: €6.085B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Economic Bulletin due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-14
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.90% Silver: -0.07% Gold: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oyBU7lBz9m
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UGTzw6fNQ1
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.39% Wall Street: -0.42% FTSE 100: -1.04% France 40: -1.20% Germany 30: -1.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nYwzFrSwpo
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Drop to April Low?

2020-05-14 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD looks to be heading towards the April 6 low at 1.2166 as traders and investors worry about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections.
  • China, South Korea and Germany have all seen new outbreaks and the World Health Organization has warned that the virus may never go away, prompting a move into safe havens such as the US Dollar.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell has also warned of “significant downside risks”.

GBP/USD heading towards support

GBP/USD continues to head lower on concerns about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections that are driving traders and investors away from riskier assets like the British Pound into the relative safety of the US Dollar. New Covid-19 outbreaks in China, South Korea and Germany have raised worries about the virus again just as governments begin to ease restrictions to help boost economic activity.

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh GBP forecast for Q2
Get My Guide

In addition, the World Health Organization’s emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan has said “it is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away.” Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell has chimed in too, arguing that “the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks.”

That has left GBP/USD floundering, trading lower within a downward-sloping channel on the charts and with little support evident before the 1.2166 low touched on April 6.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (April 3 – May 14, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 10% 2%
Weekly 36% -10% 15%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The markets are also waiting with some trepidation for news from this week’s UK-EU Brexit trade talks amid claims that a trade deal with tariffs on goods is not possible within the timeframe. The talks are due to end Friday.

Check out the many different types of forex orders that traders use to manage their trades here.

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Australian Dollar Stumbles As Covid Sees 594,000 Jobs Lost In April
2020-05-14 01:30:00
US Dollar, VIX Index Pop as S&P 500 Price Plummets Post-Powell
2020-05-13 23:15:00
Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX-35 Price Outlook: Bulls Retreat as Virus Risks Resurface
2020-05-13 21:00:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Index Threatens Range Break Out, Awaits GDP
2020-05-13 20:00:00
