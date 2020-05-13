S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More

Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/5o4NuUuDNj

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KtrIIJvLI3

Powell says that the US faces unprecedented downside risk that could have lasting damage if policy makers do not step up to the plate

#Stocks sold off yesterday following a strong run from the March lows. Will bulls remain in charge, and will #SPX trade at 3k before it touches 2700?

US faces unprecedented downside risk, could have lasting damage if policy makers do not step up to the plate

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.50% Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jQ48r8SJKY

UK first quarter GDP contracted by 2.0%, official data from the ONS revealed today, the largest quarterly contraction since the 2008 global financial crisis. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/7BJljNmHT3 https://t.co/xUGGSvLYll

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.17% Wall Street: -0.42% FTSE 100: -1.07% Germany 30: -1.89% France 40: -2.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fRIxmol1HF

Powell also very deliberate in stating that "all" members are of the view that NIRP is not needed in the US https://t.co/2K1kmICeos