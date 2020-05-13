We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
2020-05-13 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Price Action Heading South
2020-05-13 11:00:00
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech
2020-05-13 11:00:00
GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-13 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/5o4NuUuDNj
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KtrIIJvLI3
  • Powell says that the US faces unprecedented downside risk that could have lasting damage if policy makers do not step up to the plate
  • #Stocks sold off yesterday following a strong run from the March lows. Will bulls remain in charge, and will #SPX trade at 3k before it touches 2700?
  • US faces unprecedented downside risk, could have lasting damage if policy makers do not step up to the plate
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.50% Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jQ48r8SJKY
  • UK first quarter GDP contracted by 2.0%, official data from the ONS revealed today, the largest quarterly contraction since the 2008 global financial crisis. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/7BJljNmHT3 https://t.co/xUGGSvLYll
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.17% Wall Street: -0.42% FTSE 100: -1.07% Germany 30: -1.89% France 40: -2.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fRIxmol1HF
  • Powell also very deliberate in stating that "all" members are of the view that NIRP is not needed in the US https://t.co/2K1kmICeos
  • Fed's Powell Negative Rates are not something that the Fed are looking at $USD
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More

2020-05-13 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

The S&P 500 may be have double-topped with yesterday’s swift decline off the April 29 high. On a push lower the next level of support is 2798 followed by 2727. A breakout above 2954 doesn’t put the S&P into the clear with the 200-day not far above at 3000 and the gap-fills from March 5 and 6. For more on the US indices and the Dow Jones outlook, check out this piece.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (rolling over)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Gold chart is coiling up into a symmetrical triangle, which suggests it could break out soon. The direction of the trend prior to its development implies an upside break, but these patterns can be tricky and break in either direction. In either event, break higher or lower, will first run with that and be ready to reverse course should the initial breakout turn into a false one. But overall, the diminishing volatility is set to give-way to higher volatility, and with price so close to the apex it should be soon.

Gold Daily Chart (symmetrical triangle forming)

Gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

The oil chart on the hourly is posting an ascending wedge at resistance. The higher lows in the pattern highlight an increased willingness by buyers despite price having a ceiling. We should see a breakout very soon. A breakout higher appears to be the path of least resistance, but we can’t rule a downside breakout.

Oil hourly Chart (ascending wedge)

Oil hourly chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech
Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech
2020-05-13 11:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
2020-05-13 08:00:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks
2020-05-13 06:58:00
New Zealand Dollar Whipsaws as RBNZ Holds Rates as Expected But Widens QE
New Zealand Dollar Whipsaws as RBNZ Holds Rates as Expected But Widens QE
2020-05-13 02:00:00
US 500
Bearish
Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
