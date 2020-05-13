We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
2020-05-13 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Price Action Heading South
2020-05-13 11:00:00
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech
2020-05-13 11:00:00
GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-13 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Mexico to begin economy reopening from May 18th $MXN
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ONmCZDsAPi
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 PPI MoM due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇧🇷 Retail Sales MoM, Actual: -2.5% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • China is likely to set GDP growth target at 3%, according to analysts cited in the Global Times $CNH
  • Las reservas de #petróleo aumentan más de lo esperado pero el Crudo #WTI parece ignorar las señales de alerta #oil #trading https://t.co/6vnFV2NCeJ
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Retail Sales MoM due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • ECB's Lane states that the central bank is motivated by achieving price stability $EUR
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications, Actual: 0.3% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Rq0rLlZGoe
Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech

Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech

2020-05-13 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold’s short-term price action remains constricted.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech may drive the next move.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Updated Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Waits For Fed Chair Powell's Speech

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is speaking at a virtual event today at 13:00 GMT and his words will be closely scrutinized by the market for any hints of further fiscal policy to help re-boot the ailing US economy. In recent days a number of FOMC members have downplayed the prospect of negative interest rates but have stressed that more needs to be done to help the economy. One possible tool that is getting increased airtime is yield curve control and the Fed Chair may well discuss this further today. If the Fed commits to keeping medium- to long-term interest rates capped for a set period of time, the US dollar may well struggle to make any further meaningful upside.

The price of gold continues to be driven by risk sentiment and the value of the US dollar and any sell-off in the greenback on the back of Powell’s commentary may boost the precious metal back towards recent highs. In addition, market’s are currently in a risk-off phase as US-China relations continue to sour, and any further escalation will see safe-haven assets like gold firmly underpinned.

The daily gold chart shows the precious metal trading either side of the downtrend started in mid-April. This trendline was broken last week but gold did not open above trend resistance until today. There are also a series of higher lows over the last month, suggesting that positive sentiment continues to build, pointing to a break higher. Any sell-off will find encounter a cluster of recent lows all the way down to $1,680/oz. which should hold in the short-term. If gold trades here, then the supportive trendline will be broken and a close and open below this trend may open up further losses. If gold receives a further bid, $1,724/oz. is the likely first target, ahead of $1,740/oz. and the April 14 high a $1,747/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – May 13, 2020)

Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
2020-05-13 08:00:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks
2020-05-13 06:58:00
New Zealand Dollar Whipsaws as RBNZ Holds Rates as Expected But Widens QE
New Zealand Dollar Whipsaws as RBNZ Holds Rates as Expected But Widens QE
2020-05-13 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.