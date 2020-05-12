We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
2020-05-12 15:25:00
US Dollar May Rise on Fed Speak as Global Virus Cases Top 4 Million
2020-05-12 07:00:00
News
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-12 17:15:00
Nasdaq 100 Rallies to Fresh Highs as the Dow Deals with Resistance
2020-05-11 20:05:00
News
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility
2020-05-11 21:21:00
News
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
2020-05-12 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?

2020-05-12 17:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Price Outlook:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?

The United States stock market has enjoyed a strong recovery from the initial shock of the coronavirus outbreak. In this rebound, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 have each reclaimed notable price points and technical levels, but one sector has climbed head and shoulders above the rest. This dynamic is easily visible in the performance of the Nasdaq 100 compared to the Dow Jones as the technology industry leads the charge higher.

Ratio of S&P 500 Technology Sector to S&P 500 Industrials Sector

Dow Jones and Nasdaq Price Chart

Chart created in TradingView

The phenomenon is also visible in the ratio of the S&P technology sector to the S&P 500 industrials sector shown above. While technology growth has been outpacing industrials for some time, the divergence between the two really gains pace in March, which directly coincides with the steepest declines experienced by the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100.

So, while the relative performance of the two sectors is nothing new, can one sector singlehandedly drag the broader indices higher indefinitely? Or will the rally begin to sputter out on fears of weakness in the underlying economy – despite tech strength?

Nasdaq and Dow Jones price chart and coronavirus

Chart created in TradingView

Unfortunately, these questions are exceedingly difficult to answer, but we can make the claim the underlying economy and many industries are likely far weaker than what the S&P 500 is displaying. As a counterpoint, many analysts would be quick to argue “the stock market is not the economy,” but surely a vast majority would concede it is heavily based on economic productivity.

Therefore, the recent slowdown in the rebound rally could suggest market participants are becoming a bit more apprehensive on a continuation higher without a larger economic follow-through. Since some cities and states have begun easing quarantine restrictions, economic contraction may begin to ease, but the data that would reflect such an easing has not yet revealed the depths we reached at the height of lockdown.

Thus, investors will not have insight on the pace of economic recovery for a while longer so there exists the possibility that sentiment is damaged when the data is released and the economic carnage is revealed in full. Alongside a Dow Jones struggling with technical resistance, one could begin to argue the Dow Jones and S&P 500 may be due for a leg lower in the coming weeks, while the Nasdaq 100 clings to the relative strength in technology stocks. In the interim, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

