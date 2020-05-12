We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
US Dollar May Rise on Fed Speak as Global Virus Cases Top 4 Million
2020-05-12 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Levels to Watch as April Range Remains in Play
2020-05-12 05:08:00
News
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
News
Nasdaq 100 Rallies to Fresh Highs as the Dow Deals with Resistance
2020-05-11 20:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
News
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility
2020-05-11 21:21:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-12 01:00:00
News
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP

2020-05-12 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The GBP/USD pair and the EUR/GBP cross will likely continue to trade sideways near-term.
  • On the positive side, countries around the world are easing coronavirus restrictions and the US Federal Reserve is to begin buying corporate-debt exchange traded funds.
  • On the negative side, there are fears of a second wave of Covid-19 and concerns too about new US-China trade tensions.

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP continue to trade sideways

The British Pound continues to trade in narrow ranges against both the US Dollar and the Euro, and will likely continue to do so as traders weigh up the easing of coronavirus restrictions against fears of a second wave of the pandemic preventing a full global economic recovery.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (April 10 – May 12, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh GBP forecast for the rest of Q2
In addition, news that the US Federal Reserve will begin buying corporate-debt exchange traded funds (ETFs) from today is being offset by an escalation in the US-China trade war, with President Donald Trump threatening to terminate the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries agreed in January.

If you’d like to learn more about trade wars, you might find this DailyFX infographic useful.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (March 31 – May 12, 2020)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Meanwhile, the economic damage being caused by the pandemic was highlighted Tuesday by news that China’s factory deflation deepened in April as the spread of the virus hit demand.

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

