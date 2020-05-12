British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP

LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will keep you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

The Euro may resume the downward trend against the US Dollar if prices manage to clear range support containing them for the past month. Get oyur $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/GceeYyP4FW https://t.co/rVD2ZoHcHn

Heads Up:🇿🇦 Unemployment Rate due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 29.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-12

RT @LiveSquawk: BoE’s Broadbent: Too Low BoE Rates Risk Doing More Harm Than Good - CNBC

Reminder, the BoE Committee noted in last weeks MPR that the stock of asset purchases will reach £645bln by the beginning of July, at the current pace of purchases. - Raising likelihood that QE will be boosted at June meeting https://t.co/XYHUxyxIqN

BoE's Broadbent says it is possible that more easing will be needed, adds that the BoE are keeping all policy tools under review $GBP

RT @LiveSquawk: BoE’s Broadbent: MPC Prepared To Do What Is Necessary, When Asked About Negative Rates - CNBC