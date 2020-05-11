Nikkei 225 Technical Forecast: Bulls Seek Daily Close Above April Peak

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • RT @globaltimesnews: More #Chinese officials suggest re-negotiating phase one trade deal with #US. Some, angered by US' malicious attacks o…
  • US Dollar Forecast - via @DailyFX: $AUDUSD Pivots Lower, Fed Chair Powell Conference & Negative Interest Rate Commentary in Focus Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/11/audusd-aud-usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-reverses-on-powell-speculation.html #FX #Forex #Trading #FOMC $AUD $USD https://t.co/SxW1c5STjX
  • BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility Where might $BTC price action head next following the #BitcoinHalving event? Find out via @DailyFX at the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/11/btc-price-outlook-bitcoin-halving-prompts-crypto-volatility.html
  • fter the fireworks in March, USD/CAD has now spent more than a month digesting prior gains. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/NgDsGLzLdo https://t.co/ONK0q5E470
  • RT @Fxhedgers: WESTERN STATES REQUEST $1 TRILLION IN ADDITIONAL CORONAVIRUS AID FROM FEDERAL GOVERNMENT - CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.59% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.68% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.95% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/k6QR0thmZz
  • President Trump: Want a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus relief bill
  • President Trump: Not willing to reopen US-China trade talks to relax phase one deal terms amid coronavirus pandemic
  • RT @kaylatausche: "No, not at all. Not even a little bit," Pres. Trump says in response to whether he'd reopen trade talks with China to re…
  • I'll reshare the results of my first poll run if you don't remember after we get some votes on this go around. Don't want to bias anyone into a 'consistency' or 'protest' vote
Nikkei 225 Technical Forecast: Bulls Seek Daily Close Above April Peak

Nikkei 225 Technical Forecast: Bulls Seek Daily Close Above April Peak

2020-05-11 22:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nikkei 225 Price Outlook:

  • The Nikkei 225 broke above resistance around the 20,000 mark and may continue higher
  • That said, a daily close above the April swing high would be an encouraging sign for further gains
  • Learn the different trading styles to see what type of price action best suits you

Nikkei 225 Technical Forecast: Bulls Seek Daily Close Above April Peak

The Nikkei 225 surpassed the technical barriers around 20,000 early this week in a sign of lingering risk appetite. As I noted last week,with a series of higher lows established, a break above 20,000 and the subsequent swing high at 20,516 may be crucial if the Nikkei 225 is to continue higher in the weeks ahead.” With the first of two criteria fulfilled, the Nikkei is already knocking on the door of April’s swing high around 20,516 and a another productive session could further the case for continuation.

Nikkei 225 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – May 2020)

Nikkei 225 price chart

Since the US session displayed rather tepid risk appetite, bullish resumption in the upcoming Asia session is crucial for the next few days – but less important in the larger picture. With that in mind, the Nikkei looks to be in a confident position in the medium-term even in the event of a minor retracement to support around 20,000. Similarly, the series of higher lows help culminate an encouraging technical backdrop overall.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Since Japan’s economic calendar is very sparse this week, the Nikkei will likely follow broader risk trends and regional sentiment in the form of upcoming Australian and New Zealand data. In the interim, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

