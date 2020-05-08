We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, DXY – USD Charts for Next Week
2020-05-08 14:00:00
EUR/USD Tracks April Range Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-05-08 00:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Catastrophic US Labor Data Expectations
2020-05-08 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones React to Catastrophic NFP Report
2020-05-08 12:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones React to Catastrophic NFP Report
2020-05-08 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Catastrophic US Labor Data Expectations
2020-05-08 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, DXY – USD Charts for Next Week
2020-05-08 14:00:00
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook for the Week Ahead
2020-05-07 21:45:00
Breaking news

US Non-Farm Payroll data revealed 20.5 Million Americans became unemployed last month, tripling the US unemployment rate to 14.7%, the sharpest labor downturn ever.

Real Time News
  • A reminder that the Atlanta Fed's forecast was lowered to -17.6% in the 2Q earlier this week. Update is due today
  • Just wow. That took a serious turn. New York Fed's Nowcast GDP forecast for 2Q : https://t.co/pJxRQtGcM2
  • So far the #Euro is finding little life at this massive level of support. Get your $EURUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/SuJ3iiWOvk https://t.co/ZrGNbEHtoq
  • EU to extend travel ban until June 15 - BBG
  • House Speaker Pelosi says NFP report illustrates the need for another virus stimulus package $SPX $NDX $DXY
  • Apple plans to reopen retail stores in Germany on May 11
  • US Dollar getting clobbered vs major peers. $DXY back into negative territory, down -0.35%, after flipping positive post-NFP data. Here's $USD moves just over the last hour: $EURUSD +46 pips $GBPUSD +79 pips $USDJPY -20 pips $USDCAD -30 pips $AUDUSD +24 pips #FX #Forex #Trading
  • Kudlow states that talks with congress on another stimulus round are currently paused
  • US two year Treasury Yield falls to record low at 0.113%
  • RT @markets: Cboe Volatility Index eases to lowest level since early March https://t.co/mnpBOuYhab https://t.co/wPBkSAoR8e
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, DXY – USD Charts for Next Week

2020-05-08 14:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Technical Outlook:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been hacking around for the past five weeks making no headway in either direction. It has been somewhat frustrating to watch, but with a little more time it is likely that this all sorts itself out.

Right now the range for the DXY is set from 98.27 up to 100.93. The support level from late March is in confluence with the 200-day MA, so it is sturdy. The resistance level was obtained on a couple of occasions during April. Once we get out of the range we should be able to run with a clear trading bias.

USD Forecast
US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (rangebound for now)

US Dollar Index (DXY) daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

We have spent a lot of time recently discussing the 35-year trend-line in EUR/USD, and rightfully so – it’s 35-yrs old! That is, when reconstructing the Euro before its existence from the constituents that make it up now. So far the Euro is finding little life at this massive level of support. For now though it is indeed support with the 10635 level as the critical level to watch. How things play out here will be very important for the Dollar as the Euro accounts for roughly 57% of the DXY index.

EUR/USD Long-term Chart (acting weak around 35-yr trend-line)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

USD/JPY posted a nice descending wedge not long ago, then finally broke. But the spill from the pattern has highlighted the return of low volatility in FX and has been a bit of a disappointment as such. But nevertheless the pair is still heading downhill and unless it can trade above 10750 the outlook is set to remain neutral to bearish.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (looking headed lower)

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.