S&P 500 Outlook: Ominous Sign Appearing as US-China Tensions Rise

2020-05-07 09:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Price Analysis & News

  • S&P 500 Back at Near-Term Resistance
  • Headline Risk on the Rise as US and China Talk Things Out
  • S&P 500 Technical Levels

S&P 500 Back at Near-Term Resistance

The S&P 500 Is back at to near term resistance situated at 2888. Despite the recent step-up in tensions between the US and China, US equities have remained rather sanguine. That said, we believe one of the key reasons for this has been due to the Chinese Yuan’s (CNH) stability throughout this week with the currency benefiting from local bids during the Asia session. US-China tensions will be a continuous theme in the run-up to the US election, however, the question is when those risks will see a sharp escalation. We look to the Chinese Yuan (USDCNH) as the key barometer for US-China fears.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Get My Guide

Headline Risk on the Rise as US and China Talk Things Out

Reports this morning noted that US-China trade officials will be on a call next week, after President Trump stated that he will provide an update in the next week or two on whether China is living up to its trade deal promises. The risk here is that with President Trump also stating that China may or may not keep the trade deal, Trump may look to take retaliatory actions against China.

S&P 500 Technical Levels

While the S&P 500 at is at near-term resistance (2888) a break above could put the index on course for the 61.8% fib at 2933. However, we ultimately expect upside to be capped, particularly at 2990-3000. On the downside, support is seen at 2800 with the 50% fib slightly below at 2790. With that said, a break below 2728 would be needed to confirm a bearish breakdown, as it stands the S&P 500 remains somewhat range-bound.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 0% 0%
Weekly 13% 1% 4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

