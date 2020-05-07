We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Drops Below ECB Meeting Lows - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates
2020-05-07 14:35:00
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Sinks Further as Storm Clouds Gather
2020-05-06 09:34:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Wall Street
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch
2020-05-06 12:15:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Consolidation Break Imminent
2020-05-07 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
BoE Policy Decision - GBP Picks Up But Central Bank Warns of Slumping Q2 GDP
2020-05-07 06:37:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
2020-05-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels
2020-05-06 15:30:00
Hang Seng Index Forecast: Pressure to Continue for HS50 Stocks

2020-05-07 20:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Hang Seng Index, US-China Trade Deal, COVID-19 - Talking Points:

  • Hang Seng Index outlook pessimistic on protest and political risks
  • US-China trade war potential to come back into focus
  • Q1 GDP reflects tremendous effect on Hong Kong GDP from COVID-19

Pressure on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index appears likely to continue, despite the easing of social distancing restrictions in the country as COVID-19 infections remain low. The Asian financial hub’s economy recorded a significant decline in activity on Monday, with the advance reading of Q1 GDP showing an 8.9% drop, the worst on record. While the virus-induced impacts appear responsible - as a sharp pullback in consumer spending, exports, and investments crushed economic activity - Hong Kong’s economy will remain under pressure as protests may continue once virus fears ebb.

Hong Kong GDP - YoY

Hong Kong GDP

The relatively heavy pressure on the Hang Seng is illustrated in comparison to the S&P 500 index, with the indexes down on a year-to-date basis by 10.66%, and 14.49% respectively, despite the United States’ virus count remaining exponentially higher than Hong Kong’s in recent weeks. However, a recent reawakening in the US-China trade war picture may cap upside movement for US stocks. Granted, the Hang Seng would likely suffer negative repercussions itself should another escalation between the US and China play out.

Hang Seng Index vs S&P 500 Index (Daily Chart)

Hang Seng vs S&P 500 chart

Chart created in TradingView by Thomas Westwater

Turning to the technical setup on the Hong Kong HS50, the index currently sits 14 percent higher from its March 19 low. However, upside momentum is flashing signs of exhaustion as a third consecutive higher-low failed to manifest, with price action on Monday breaking below the last higher-low level.

Buyers attempted a push higher on Wednesday, rising above 24,129, the 38.2 fib retracement level, but follow-through fizzled as sellers fought back. While Thursday’s session ended slightly higher, price action failed again at the 38.2 fib level in the intraday session. This combined with the broken trend in setting higher-lows, could be a white flag for bulls, for now.

Hong Kong HS50 Index (Daily Chart)

HS50 Index Chart

Source: IG Charts

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

