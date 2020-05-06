US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price: USD/MXN Tightens Towards a Breakout

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Turkish Finance Minister told investors that capital controls are not planned - sources $TRY
  • Turkish Finance Minister reportedly told investors that the central banks reserves are more than adequate - sources $TRY
  • $USDBRL is on pace for a record high close on a day the Brazilian central bank is expected to cut rates 50bps https://t.co/6RuXZCdA6K
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/rHzr9dnJzB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.56%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ealj1Sz8Qc
  • ECB's Villeroy says Raising inflation will likely require the ECB to do more $EURUSD
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.43% Gold: -0.52% Oil - US Crude: -3.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/360zuQndnQ
  • Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides/new-to-forex-guide?ref-author=Alkudsi https://t.co/nlRA08uAGb
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.71% US 500: 0.67% Wall Street: 0.65% France 40: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/izYiJHUfup
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI due at 13:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 34.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-06
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price: USD/MXN Tightens Towards a Breakout

US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price: USD/MXN Tightens Towards a Breakout

2020-05-06 12:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar vs. Mexican Peso (USD/MXN) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Mexican Peso boosted by oil and risk sentiment.
  • USD/MXN price range tightens towards a potential breakout.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Finds Support From Oil and Sentiment For Now

After trading at a multi-decade high of 25.78 one month ago, USD/MXN has gyrated lower over the month and currently trades one-and-three-quarter big figures lower around 24.06. This move has been predicated by the recent wild swings in the price of oil, currently pressing higher, and the frequent change in risk sentiment, currently MXN positive. The mid-April downgrade of Mexico to Baa1 from A3 by Moody’s left the country still in investment grade territory, while the downgrade of Pemex to Ba2 from Baa3 by the same ratings agency, saw the state-owned petroleum company fall into junk territory. While this weakened the Mexican Peso in the short-term, this loss was subsequently reversed, indicating that positive sentiment was returning.

The daily chart USD/MXN chart shows three lower highs and higher lows made over the last month suggesting that both bulls and bears are looking to control the next break. These lows and highs have formed a basic monthly symmetrical triangle with a break of either the support or resistance trendline likely as the two lines continue to converge. USD/MXN is near the supportive trendline and is now trading below the 20-day moving average, while the 50dma has provided support for the last two days. If this price action continues, a break is likely to be seen soon with the supportive trendline under the more immediate pressure. If support holds, and the 20-dma is closed above, a series of recent highs around 24.90 should cap further upside before the downtrend is threatened.

If you are interested in technical analysis, see our new and comprehensive Education Centre for a range of indicators and analytical articles. They are free and constantly updated.

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – May 6, 2020)

USD/MXN Price chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned at the Moment?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD/MXN – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

