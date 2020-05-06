We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Turkish Lira Outlook: USD/TRY Eyes Record High

2020-05-06 14:14:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Turkish Lira, USD/TRY Price, Analysis & News

  • Turkish Lira Drops for 5th Consecutive Session
  • EM Concerns to Stem from TRY Drop
  • Eyes on Finance Minister Announcement

Record High In Sight: The Turkish Lira has remained under pressure with the currency extending losses for the 5th consecutive session. In turn, USD/TRY is back towards the August 2018 currency crisis highs (some data providers noting 7.24 as the record high). The central bank has been actively defending the Turkish Lira from weakening further amid the economic impact from the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown measures. As such, central bank FX reserves are notably lower after 1/3 of reserves had been used throughout March and April. That said, given the continued weakening in the Lira, this raises concerns over how much firepower the central bank has in defending the currency.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Turkish Central Bank FX Reserves Depleted

Turkish Lira Outlook: USD/TRY Eyes Record High

Source: Refinitiv

Turkish Finance Minister in Focus

Turkish Finance Minister Albayrak will be holding a conference with investors from 1400BST, as such, it is expected that the finance minister will provide an update on state measures to stem the decline in the Lira. However, failure to satisfy market participants could see the 7.20 handle in focus before the record. On the downside, pullbacks have been shallow, which in turn would mean that it would likely take a firm close below 7.00 to negate the bullish momentum.

USD/TRY Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Turkish Lira Outlook: USD/TRY Eyes Record High

Source: IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price: USD/MXN Tightens Towards a Breakout
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch
Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Rally Looks to Be on the Horizon
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Sinks Further as Storm Clouds Gather
