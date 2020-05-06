We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch

Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch

2020-05-06 12:15:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

The Dow Jones recently pulled off from the underside of a trend-line from 2016 and has potential to post a lower-high if it can’t get into gear here soon. A breakdown below the Monday low at 23361 will give this idea some legs, with 22941 next up as support to watch. A drive higher won’t put the Dow in the clear should it do so, not only is there trend-line resistance from 2016, but also the gap from March 6/9. If US markets were to charge higher watch for any divergence that may develop between the Dow and S&P 500/Nasdaq 100. A higher high in the other indices without the Dow would be a solid warning sign, especially given the resistance it faces.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart (pulling off from 2016 trend-line)

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

The DAX is not positioned real well here, with it having it hit its head on the underside of the 2011 trend-line and declining quickly after. The current bounce looks like it could result in a lower-high. If this is the case then support around 10200, which was tested numerous times for a couple of weeks last month, will become very pivotal to the outlook. A break below may quickly usher in a move towards 9550/350.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the mid-Q1 Equities update.
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (watch 10200 on selling)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.