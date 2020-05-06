We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Sinks Further as Storm Clouds Gather
2020-05-06 09:34:00
2020-05-06 09:34:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
2020-05-06 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Silver Lags Gold as Covid Haven Thanks to Much Higher Industrial Demand
2020-05-06 02:00:00
2020-05-06 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
2020-05-04 15:00:00
EURUSD Shows Strain of Global Crisis Fight but S&P 500 Still Steady
2020-05-06 01:45:00
2020-05-06 01:45:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-06 01:00:00
2020-05-06 01:00:00
DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Upside Potentially Capped

2020-05-06 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Price Analysis & News

  • DAX | Upside Capped
  • Euro Stoxx 50 |Tight Range Holds
  • German Constitutional Court Raises Questions over ECB QE

DAX | Upside Capped

Yesterday’s ruling by the German Constitutional Court raises questions over ECB’s QE policy going forward (full analysis) creating further uncertainty over the lack of cohesion during the current crisis. In light of yesterday’s decision, risks are for a cap in the recent upside for the DAX, which has struggled to overcome the 50% retracement at 10,900. In the short-term, we look to the 50DMA situated at 10,586 for support. Failure to hold opens the door towards 10,200.

of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 18% 9%
Weekly 25% -11% 3%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

DAX Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

Euro Stoxx 50 |Tight Range Holds

Much like the DAX, the Euro Stoxx 50 has had a somewhat muted session thus far with the index trading in a relatively tight range. As we have noted previously, the Euro Stoxx is not out of the woods yet until the index shows a decisive break above topside resistance at 2990-3000. That said, for confirmation of a near-term top in the corrective rally, a closing break below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement would be needed.

Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

