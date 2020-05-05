US Dollar Rises as ISM NMI Drops to 2009 Low

Florida virus cases up to 37,439 (1.5% increase) - BBG

JPY Price Action: CHF/JPY & CAD/JPY May Fall Further

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.42% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.63%

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 2.29% Germany 30: 1.93% FTSE 100: 1.54% US 500: 1.47% Wall Street: 1.36%

Trump says he wants transparency from China over COVID-19 $DXY $SPX

Hopes that Covid-19 lockdowns will be eased in more countries are helping risk assets, including the $GBP.

White House Economic Advisor Hassett says he expects the unemployment rate may be north of 16% Are we about to see a 10%+ increase in unemployment followed by a muted market reaction on Friday?

EU's Hogan says farm tariffs would not be a part of any deal with the United States - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 16.14% Silver: 0.55% Gold: -0.30%