EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hit as Germany Rules That ECB Actions are Against EU Treaty
2020-05-05 09:50:00
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
2020-05-05 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
More View more
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD, ECB Analysis and Talking Points

  • German Constitutional Court Rules that ECB QE is Legal
  • However, Some of ECB’s Actions Violates EU Treaty
  • Euro and BTPs Drop as ECB Given 3-Months to Justify Actions

Bottom Line: German Constitutional Court ruled that it did not find the ECB’s PSPP to be in violation of the prohibition on monetary financing, in other words ECB QE is legal (Voting 7:1). The Courts did however, state that some of the ECB’s actions violate the constitution, adding that it isn’t backed by EU Treaty. In turn, the German Court has stated that the Bundesbank may be prohibited from participating in the implementation and execution of the ECB decisions at issue after 3-months, unless the ECB Governing Council adopts a new decision to explain that the monetary policy objectives of PSPP are not disproportionate to the economic and fiscal policy effects.

That said, the ruling does not apply to the actions undertaken by the ECB to combat the impact of coronavirus.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% 2% 8%
Weekly -20% 24% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Market Reaction: Initially, the Euro and BTPs saw a slight pop higher as the German Constitutional Court dismissed challenges against ECB QE. However, the caveat that some measures were not backed by EU Treaty ultimately resulted in underperformance in both the Euro and BTPs.

Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

What Next?: Focus will now turn to the Bundesbank and the ECB to justify PSPP to the German Courts within 3-months in order to prevent the Bundesbank being halted from participating in QE.

EURUSD Price Chart: 1-Minute Time Frame

EUR/USD Hit as Germany Rules That ECB Actions are Against EU Treaty

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

