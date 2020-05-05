We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/GBP Slides Through Initial Support as Euro Worries Mount

2020-05-05 12:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/GBP News, Price and Analysis:

  • German warning on ECB QE program rattles the Euro.
  • EUR/GBP remains constrained within a short-term range.
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Planning is Crucial When Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Nears Short-Term Support

Today’s ruling by the German Constitutional Court that ECB QE was legal came with a caveat that hit the single currency lower. The ruling will now weigh on the Euro over the next three months, leaving Euro-Pairs at risk of falling further, a headache for the ECB who are already fire-fighting the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

EUR/USD Hit as Germany Rules That ECB Actions are Against EU Treaty

Deutsche Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann also spoke at a virtual meeting about the effects of the coronavirus on the German economy, stressing that the measures already taken would remain in place for a long time and that quick recovery in growth was unlikely. The ECB survey of professional forecasters yesterday showed euro-area growth contracting by 5.5% in 2020.

Keep Up To Date With All Market Moving Economic Releases With The DailyFX Calendar

The British Pound (GBP) on the other hand has remained stable to marginally better-bid Tuesday, as talk continues to swirl of a gradual unwinding of current lockdown conditions being announced later this week, following similar announcements in Europe.

EUR/GBP has traded in a two-point range over the last five weeks with little in the way of news to break either boundary. This may change now with EUR/GBP currently pressing down on channel support after having broken below both the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8747 and the 20-dma at 0.8736 earlier in the session. A break below 0.8678 and last Thursday’s 0.8670 would expose the 200-dma at 0.8653. Monday’s high print at 0.8815 should now cap any short-term upside. A break above re-opens the recent double-highs around 0.8865.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – May 5, 2020)

chart showing eur/gbp price falling
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned in These Volatile Times?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/USD, USD/CAD Charts & Technical Outlook, and More
2020-05-05 12:30:00
EUR/USD Hit as Germany Rules That ECB Actions are Against EU Treaty
2020-05-05 09:50:00
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
