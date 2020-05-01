We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-05-01 17:59:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-05-01 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Recover as Market Mood Sours
2020-05-01 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Coiling into Flag as Risk Sours - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-01 13:00:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-05-01 06:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Probes Trendline Support Ahead of Next Week

2020-05-01 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Forecast:

The DAX 30 posted a strong gain for the month of April, returning just under 13% despite much of the developed world remaining under quarantine. As economic data deteriorates and joblessness rises, the DAX and other major equity players pressed higher. To be sure, there are causes for optimism as the number of coronavirus cases eases and central banks reaffirm their commitment to buoying their respective economies.

Still, I find it difficult to justify some of the rebounds witnessed and with a negative start to May, many analysts have questioned whether the decline will be more broad or if recent losses are just a speedbump as equities continue to melt higher. Also, the arrival of May brings with it the “Sell in May and Go Away” phenomenon, a seasonal effect which has coincided with poor stock returns in the month.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame

DAX 30 price chart

That being said, the month of May does not always lead to stock losses and forecasting the trend of an entire month off just the first trading session is presumptuous to say the least. However, the technical levels at hand may be relevant regardless of gains or losses and could play a vital role in the larger direction of the index.

Thus, holding above the ascending trendline drawn from the April lows will be an early indication of how price action may unfold. Should it fail, further losses may become more likely and the German equity index could fall to Fibonacci support around 10,209.

On the other hand, a successful bounce off the level could allow bulls to regain their footing and provide a foundation for a run at the Fibonacci level overhead around 10,900. Secondary and tertiary resistance would likely reside in the form of the horizontal trendline around 11,025 and the April high at 11,340, respectively.

Finally, IG Client Sentiment data reveals retail traders remain slightly more long than short, but a closer inspection of the data reveals a serious decline in the number of short positions this week, which may suggest the DAX 30 is headed lower despite the relatively small difference in positioning. Since I find current valuations difficult to justify given the underlying fundamentals and the trendline looks to be at risk, I am left with a bearish bias headed into next week. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

