Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally: Supportive Higher Lows and 200-DMA Break

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally: Supportive Higher Lows and 200-DMA Break

2020-05-01 11:15:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price, News and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin spiked $1,200 on Wednesday as the 200-dma fell.
  • Overbought but supported by a series of higher lows.

A Guide to Day Trading Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin - Volatility Returns as BTC Price Surges

After a period of limited price action, Bitcoin surged over $1,200 higher on Wednesday asthe last of a series of positive technical moves came into play. The chart shows that BTC made a conclusive break higher off the 50-dma on April 22 and the 20-dma on April 23 with support also offered by a basic uptrend drawn from the March 13 low. While uptrend lines gain more strength from repeated touches and moves higher, supportive swing-lows add positive sentiment to this set-up. Furthermore, the break and subsequent close above the April 7 high at $7,455 added to the move.

Wednesday’s sharp break above the 200-dma adds further credibility to the move although yesterday’s indecision candle suggests the move may be taking a break, while the CCI indicator sits firmly in overbought territory. For the move to continue, the series of higher lows needs to continue, leaving $8,415 a level to watch. Below here, the 200-dma at $7,992 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $7,985.

Bitcoin Price – How Will Halving, Coronavirus Affect BTC?

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (2019 – May 1, 2020)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally: Supportive Higher Lows and 200-DMA Break
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

