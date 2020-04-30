Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX Price Forecasts: Bulls Eye Trend Higher

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Stable as ECB Takes Further Action to Boost Eurozone Economy
2020-04-30 12:15:00
2020-04-30 12:15:00
EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure as Euro-Zone Economic Activity Slumps in Q1
2020-04-30 09:22:00
2020-04-30 09:22:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
2020-04-30 17:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
2020-04-30 06:33:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold Price May Soon Rally to Big Long-term Resistance
2020-04-30 12:30:00
2020-04-30 12:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
2020-04-30 06:33:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
2020-04-30 08:00:00
2020-04-30 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
2020-04-29 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
2020-04-30 15:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-04-30 02:30:00
2020-04-30 02:30:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.92% Gold: -1.72% Silver: -2.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/P1Hu1IdIsD
  • RT @LiveSquawk: $AAPL | Apple 2Q Rev. $58.31b, Est. $54.25b; Boosts Buyback By $50b - Apple Boosts Qtr Dividend To 82c/Share From 77c, Est.…
  • Apple earnings: Rev: $58.31B vs $54.25B est EPS: $2.55 vs $2.26 est Boosts buyback by $50 billion, $AAPL shares climb ~3% in response
  • The #CAC 40 moved lower on Thursday following an @ecb rate decision, rounding out the session near its intraday lows. Get your CAC update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/Oy0OuHvml8 https://t.co/BZyy0XqGRn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.22%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AzVYztydkX
  • RT @BobPisani: World Gold Council releasing its quarterly gold trends report. Demand for gold ETFs and gold coins was up, but jewelry dema…
  • Amazon dips ~6% after quarterly report which revealed missed earnings but a beat in revenue. EPS: $5.01 vs $6.23 exp Rev: $75.B vs $74.15B exp $AMZN
  • RT @LJKawa: Sell in May and...shelter in place, still.
  • Amazon $AMZN initial reaction down 3.5% in after-hours trading https://t.co/4lpVoSfUbN
  • Amazon Earnings Q1 2020: EPS: $5.01 vs $6.23 exp Rev: $75.5B vs $74.15B exp
Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX Price Forecasts: Bulls Eye Trend Higher

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX Price Forecasts: Bulls Eye Trend Higher

2020-04-30 20:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35 Technical Analysis – Talking Points:

  • European stocks declined Thursday, but overall trend higher remains
  • Bulls look to reclaim psychological 3000 level on EU 50 Index
  • IBEX 35 also looks higher, but the index lags its EU 50 counterpart

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Analysis:

European stocks closed out April on a sour note Thursday, with the Euro Stoxx 50 index declining over 3 percent. The downward price action follows grim economic data in the Eurozone along with new stimulus measures announced from the ECB. While the European index, representing the 50 largest companies in Europe, is down 24 percent year-to-date, April closed out a 4.35 percent gain in USD pricing, despite the weak finish Thursday.

Swinging from the March low, the index recently failed to clear its 50.0% retracement level. The trend higher remains intact, however. A move lower may find assistance from an earlier area of resistance, later turned support near the 38.2% retracement zone. Bulls will look to clear the psychological price level at 3000, and then the April high of 3050.19, set Thursday.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EU50 Price Chart (Daily Time Frame)

EU 50 technical analysis

Source: IG Charts

IBEX 35 Price Analysis:

The IBEX-35 index also closed out April with a gain. However, the index lagged its EU 50 counterpart by just over 3 percentage points in USD terms. While an upward trend remains intact for the Spanish index, bulls appear less confident versus the EU 50 index. Still, two consecutive higher-lows since the March bottom at 5811.3, and the 23.6% fib level may offer assistance as price looks to set a new higher-high.

IBEX 35 Price Chart (Daily Time Frame)

IBEX 35

Source: IG Charts

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

