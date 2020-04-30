We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure as Euro-Zone Economic Activity Slumps in Q1
2020-04-30 09:22:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
2020-04-30 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
Wall Street, Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Sinks Despite 2008-Low GDP
2020-04-29 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
2020-04-30 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-04-30 02:30:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend-Defining Resistance Under Fire - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/04/30/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Trend-Defining-Resistance-Under-Fire.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/Y4ZJGW6M8T
  • La demanda de #Bitcoin se dispara tras la reunión de la #Fed, pendiente de superar 9.500$ #BTC $BTC #usd #trading https://t.co/AwrwL9ic5o
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dU7SuADKzj
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -2.7% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-30
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/yJEKyW2mZz
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 15.78% Silver: 0.55% Gold: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qqzBXRuE0F
  • The #DAX is coming out of a two-week or so range and is still leaning bullish, but like the Dow it also has important technical thresholds ahead to watch. Get your DAX technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/OeA0Bn4dO1 https://t.co/TN08zLAWbC
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/THIoocXOLp
  • 🇪🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv, Actual: -4.8% Expected: -5.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-30
  • USD/CHF Price Forecast: Key Chart Points & Signals to Monitor More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2020/04/30/USDCHF-Price-Forecast-Key-Chart-Points-Signals-to-Monitor-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/OeLbmVTtvK
EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure as Euro-Zone Economic Activity Slumps in Q1

EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure as Euro-Zone Economic Activity Slumps in Q1

2020-04-30 09:22:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Euro-Zone Q1 GDP and EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • Euro-Zone economic activity collapses ahead of crucial ECB meeting.
  • EUR/USD to remain under pressure.
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

EUR/USD On Hold Ahead of ECB Meeting

A swathe of bad economic readings across the Euro-Zone will force the ECB to loosen the purse strings further at today’s central bank meeting. The first look at Q1 Euro-Zone GDP saw a larger-than expected quarter-on-quarter contraction of -3.8% compared to a forecast of -3.5% and a prior quarter of just 0.1%. While the market had priced in a sharp contraction in Q1, the second-quarters figures are likely to be substantially worse when the effects of the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown are fully revealed.

Earlier, French Q1 GDP contracted by -5.8% vs expectations of -3.5% and a prior quarters’ -0.1%, a technical recession and the largest fall since 1949, while Spanish GDP for the same time frame fell by a larger-than-forecast -5.2%, another unwanted record. Also released earlier today, data showed a sharp rise in unemployment in Germany in April to 5.8% against market expectations of 5.2% and 5.0% in March

For all market moving data and events please see the DailyFX calendar.

EUR/USD is little changed after the data and all eyes are now on the latest ECB policy meeting at 12.45 UK. President Christine Lagarde is now under increasing pressure to ramp up monetary stimulus to halt the devastating effect of COVID-19. Markets are expecting an increase in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) from its initial size of EUR750 billion and other accommodative policies, with a cheapening of the TLTRO program also mooted.

EUR/USD look likely to respect resistance between 1.0900 and 1.0907 with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0965 the next likely target if the market turns positive.

Forex Fundamental Analysis – Data and Central Banks

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – April 30, 2020)

eurusd daily price chart
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 1% 0%
Weekly 3% -10% -3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Outlook: Upside Exhausted, ECB Key for Next Leg
DAX 30 Outlook: Upside Exhausted, ECB Key for Next Leg
2020-04-30 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
2020-04-30 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Slide Halts As China PMI Holds Above 50 But Misses Forecast
Australian Dollar Slide Halts As China PMI Holds Above 50 But Misses Forecast
2020-04-30 01:00:00
US Dollar Chart Setups Post-FOMC: DXY Index, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
US Dollar Chart Setups Post-FOMC: DXY Index, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
2020-04-29 23:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.