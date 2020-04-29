We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso at a Turning Point?

USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso at a Turning Point?

2020-04-29 10:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

USD/MXN Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/MXN | At a Turning Point
  • Speculators Clear Out Record Peso Longs
  • USD/MXN Technical Levels

USD/MXN | At a Turning Point

The continued improvement in risk sentiment has helped the Mexican Peso recoup some of its recent losses, while month-end USD selling has also added to the move lower in USD/MXN. As such, with the pair failing on a third attempt to consolidate above 25.00 short-term risks are tilted lower. However, while questions may be raised as to whether USD/MXN is at a turning point, this will largely depend on the broader market. Oil prices will continue to trade in volatile fashion as storage capacity fills up, in turn, there is a possibility that front-month oil prices could be negative again. In this environment gains in the Mexican Peso will be hard to come by, particularly if price action in the front-month impacts oil contracts down the futures curve.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Mexico Peso Positioning: Investors have had a clear out in excessive long positions and thus positioning is broadly balanced. In turn, we would suspect that renewed weakness in the Peso would be a grind as opposed to a sharp move.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Speculators Clear Out Record Peso Longs

USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso at a Turning Point?

USD/MXN Technicals

Short-term risks are tilted to the downside as USD weakness persists ahead of month-end rebalancing. In turn, near-term support in USD/MXN is eyed at 24.00, where a break opens the door to a test of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 23.83. Alongside this, for confirmation that a triple top has been placed we look for a firm break below trendline support, failure to do so however, keeps the bullish uptrend intact over the medium term.

USD/MXN Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso at a Turning Point?

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

