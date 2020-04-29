We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Dollar, Dow and FAANGs Top Markets as Fed, US GDP and Earnings Due
2020-04-29 01:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Gold Price Charts to Watch & More
2020-04-29 11:37:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Gold Price Charts to Watch & More
2020-04-29 11:37:00
Gold Price Signals a Potential Reversal - XAU/USD Outlook
2020-04-29 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Gold Price Charts to Watch & More

Dow Jones, DAX 30, Gold Price Charts to Watch & More

2020-04-29 11:37:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

The Dow Jones continues to hold up well despite the dire global economic situation thanks to the massive backstopping by the Fed. Looking beyond that, the trend remains to the upside, but is at risk of turning lower soon with key levels finally standing in the way. The 2016 trend-line and gap from March 6-9 present a good spot to look for weakness to set in. This leaves some room from current levels up to 25864 before sellers may show up in earnest.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart (levels ahead to watch)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

The DAX is coming out of a two-week or so range and is still leaning bullish, but like the Dow it also has important technical thresholds ahead to watch. The March 6-9 gap and the underside of the 2011 trend-line both stand in the same vicinity. There is room to trade up to 15541 before things might turn dicey for the index.

DAX Daily Chart (currently bullish, could change soon)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

Gold is still hanging tough in the near-term, and with the long-term trend still pointed higher it would appear another surge could be in store relatively soon. It is unclear how the correction still wants to unfold from here, but stay above 1658 and the outlook is neutral to positive. A breakout above 1747 is seen as potentially leading gold to an important set of levels from after the 2011 high around 1770 up to just over 1800.

Gold Daily Chart (congestion pattern in the works)

Gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

