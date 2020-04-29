We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Dollar, Dow and FAANGs Top Markets as Fed, US GDP and Earnings Due
2020-04-29 01:29:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
2020-04-28 18:29:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
2020-04-29 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100

2020-04-29 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, news and analysis:

  • An easing of coronavirus lockdowns, hopes the epidemic may be peaking, a rally in risk assets generally and continuing monetary stimulus are boosting both GBP/USD and the FTSE 100 index.
  • Those trends look like continuing near-term as USD eases ahead of US GDP data and a monetary policy decision by the FOMC.

GBP/USD well placed for further gains

The British Pound and the FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks are benefiting from a continuing improvement in risk appetite that is boosting riskier assets at the expense of safe havens such as the US Dollar. Moreover, those trends higher may well continue as the markets brace for US first-quarter economic growth figures and a monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

US GDP is expected to have contracted by 4% though forecasts range from a modest 1% expansion to a giant 15% fall. As for the FOMC, that is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with the Fed funds rate remaining at 0.0%-0.25%, although it is likely to continue its pledge to take any necessary action to boost the US economy.

That should keep riskier currencies like GBP, as well as global stocks, on the front foot, with further near-term gains possible.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (April 7-29, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -10% -8%
Weekly -3% 1% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 edging higher

The FTSE 100 was up by around 0.9% in early London trading Wednesday, seemingly unmoved by poor European corporate earnings figures from companies like Deutsche Bank and Airbus that were offset by AstraZeneca beating first-quarter profit estimates.

What are Safe-Haven Assets & How to Trade Them

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

