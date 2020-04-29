Australian Dollar Ticks Up As Inflation Rises, Virus likely Blunts Impact

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-28 18:30:00
US Dollar Suffers, Australian Dollar and Japanese Yen Shine - US Market Open
2020-04-28 13:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
2020-04-28 18:29:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold Charts & More to Watch
2020-04-28 11:35:00
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance
2020-04-28 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Caught Between Oil Woes and Lockdown Hopes
2020-04-28 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
USD/JPY – Working on Breakout from Descending Wedge Pattern
2020-04-28 10:26:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $AUDUSD climbs after higher-than-expected local 1Q CPI data. But this is unlikely to lead to higher #RBA rates. Rather, the focus for the Aussie seems to be on APAC risk appetite gaining momentum as the #USD falls. #SP500 futures are up +0.98% - https://t.co/Vz72b19cwF https://t.co/RAQ0LeJCq9
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY due at 01:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • "Risk-on" tone prevailing in early Asia Pacific trade as sentiment-linked $AUDUSD climbs alongside #SP500 futures absent a clear catalyst. Haven-linked #USD under cautious selling pressure. #CrudeOil pushing little higher https://t.co/MR314a3ApT
  • Market snapshot: US equity futures pointing higher early into Asia's Wednesday trading session
  • LIVE NOW! https://t.co/iScFqQJuA4
  • Oil prices remain under significant pressure with front-month WTI futures falling some 20% this morning, following yesterday’s 25% decline. Get your crude #oil market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/d4xnuGBAXo https://t.co/RuPVC9zrKo
  • Anthropomorphizing markets⬇️ https://t.co/89IbXgk00g
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade, Actual: N$672M Expected: N/A Previous: N$531M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-28
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade, Actual: N$672M Expected: N/A Previous: N$594M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-28
  • The $NZD continues to push against resistance guiding it lower against its US namesake since the start of the year. A break higher here may mark near-term trend change. Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/ELZvcVXCaw https://t.co/5QqZ2l1kzA
Australian Dollar Ticks Up As Inflation Rises, Virus likely Blunts Impact

Australian Dollar Ticks Up As Inflation Rises, Virus likely Blunts Impact

2020-04-29 01:30:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, First Quarter Consumer Price Inflation Talking Points:

  • Australian inflation hit 2.2% on the year in 1Q
  • It’s now at its highest point since late 2014
  • AUDUSD gained, but was already rising on improved risk tone

The Australian Dollar rose a little on Wednesday as inflation in its home nation rose above expectations even though the prospect of higher interest rates remains a distant one at best thanks to the impact of coronavirus.

Official data showed the Consumer Price Index up by 0.3% on the quarter and 2.2% on the year. The annualized rise was well ahead of expectations, which had looked for a 1.9% rise, and also pushed price rises back into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target band for the first time since the second quarter of 2018.

The ‘trimmed mean’ measure analogous to the ‘core’ inflation measures published elsewhere came in at 1.8% on the year, ahead of the 1.6% expected.

Still, the economic impact of the coronavirus has effectively cut the direct link between inflation data and interest rate policy across the world. It seems highly unlikely that interest rates will be rising soon anywhere, with the Reserve Bank of Australia on record as having said that current, record-low borrowing costs are likely to be in place for an extended period. Futures markets put the chance of a reduction in the Official Cash Rate to zero next month at 60%.

The RBA’s mandate is to keep consumer price inflation between 2% and 3% ‘on average, over time.’ In the generally disinflationary conditions prevailing since at least the Global Financial Crisis this has proven difficult for the Australian central bank, as it has for many others. The CPI rate has not been durably above 2% since the end of 2011.

It is possible of course that a sharp recovery once virus-lockdown periods end could see higher rates back in prospect sooner than markets now believe, but that case will have to be proven and long-elusive inflation will have to bed down at higher levels.

Still, AUD/USD got a little boost after the data, with bulls already feeling pretty good thanks to reported comments from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggesting that the easing of lockdown restrictions may not be too far away.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart
AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -6% 1%
Weekly 22% 1% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar has shared fully in the bounce-back of all growth-correlated assets from their virus-inspired March lows. The currency has found support in the massive global stimulus programs designed to ameliorate the worst economic effects of the contagion and is now finding more in the prospect of gradual emergence from lockdown on many nations, its own included.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

Moreover the virus’ effects on interest rate policy around the world have left the Australian Dollar looking more attractive than it did against currencies such as its US cousin which have also seen borrowing costs fall sharply.

Still, the currency seems likely to remain in the control of broader global risk appetite rather than overtly domestic concerns for the near future at least.

Australian Dollar, Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Cottle.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
2020-04-28 18:29:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Levels to Watch Ahead of Big-Tech Earnings
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Levels to Watch Ahead of Big-Tech Earnings
2020-04-28 17:30:00
US Dollar Remains Pressured on Record Consumer Confidence Drop
US Dollar Remains Pressured on Record Consumer Confidence Drop
2020-04-28 14:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.