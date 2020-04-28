New Zealand Dollar Slips, Ardern's Virus Caution Adds To Risk-Off Tone

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-27 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rout Endures, Futures Crash 25% Ahead of GDP
2020-04-27 15:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Confluent Support - FOMC, ECB on the Docket
2020-04-27 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100 Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-04-27 12:10:00
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500 (-0.436%) Dow Jones (-0.308%) Nasdaq Composite (-0.354%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Fitch Ratings sets India's fiscal-year 2021 economic growth forecast at 0.8% -BBG
  • Fitch Ratings: #Coronavirus damages India's fiscal outlook -BBG
  • Drew this Symmetrical Triangle a while back. Looks like we finally got that break in the Brazil-tracking #EWZ ETF. Would not be surprised if we saw it test $11.00 or even the 2002-low around $5.37 given the dire circumstances emerging markets are finding themselves in like Brazil https://t.co/zqP5zmOUD9
  • A number of inverse volatility products were scuttled after a few bursts of underlying market. Few in the funds space batted an eye. Now USO is under serious pressure and it is less 'engineered'. If this somehow spreads to the likes of SPY, there will be serious problems
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.65% Silver: -0.99% Oil - US Crude: -10.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZPu9Qw1oDh
  • NZ PM Ardern and her vigilant stance on stay-at-home policies despite #coronavirus cases flat-lining is a reminder of the challenges other economies face ahead. My colleague @DavidCottleFX summed it nicely in his #NZD market alert on her comments here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/28/New-Zealand-Dollar-Slips-Arderns-Virus-Caution-Adds-To-Risk-Off-Tone-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • June WTI crude is down another -14% after hours. The July oil contract on the other hand is slightly higher
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2N1x1Rb4YE
  • LIVE NOW! APAC Head Strategist @IlyaSpivak discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
New Zealand Dollar Slips, Ardern's Virus Caution Adds To Risk-Off Tone

2020-04-28 02:11:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points:

  • The New Zealand Dollar headed lower after reported comments from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
  • She merely urged caution and vigilance in the face of success against coronavirus
  • But her comments reminded markets that the fight will be long

The New Zealand Dollar slipped markedly on Tuesday as the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reportedly cautioned people to remain at home if possible, reminding investors that the struggle against coronavirus will be long even in countries where it has been most successful so far.

Further falls for crude oil, despite this month’s heavy production cuts, have also weighed on growth correlated assets like the Kiwi, Australian Dollar and equities.

NZD/USD nosedived after reported comments from Ardern, although they were in themselves hardly shattering, urging continued vigilance against the disease.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

New Zealand claimed on Monday to have eliminated the virus and is in the process of ramping down its alert level.

Ardern has won plaudits worldwide for her handling of the pandemic and, while the Kiwi’s reaction seems overdone in relation to her uncontroversial comments, those remarks did serve as a reminder that the coronavirus will remain an economic factor for a long time to come, even in economies prepared to claim that they have won the fight against it.

{{SENTIMENTNZDUSD}}

NZD/USD has bounced back strongly from it March lows as all such growth-correlated assets took comfort from a range of massive global stimulus programs aimed at ameliorating the virus’ economic effects.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, DailY Chart

However it remains below the recent highs of mid-April with financial markets apparently willing the reopening of economies to succeed but far from certain that it will.

New Zealand Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Levels to Watch Ahead of Big-Tech Earnings
2020-04-27 18:45:00
Crude Oil Price Rout Endures, Futures Crash 25% Ahead of GDP
2020-04-27 15:45:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100 Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-04-27 12:10:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE Rally as PM Mulls Lockdown Modifications
2020-04-27 08:00:00
