GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100 Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar

Coronavirus News, British Pound (GBP) and FTSE 100 Prices and Analysis:

Boris Johnson may shift from phase one to phase two.

Economic calendar is full of potential market moving releases.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Recognise and Eliminate Trading Mistakes Get My Guide

Boris Johnson has said that the UK is beginning to turn the tide against the deadly coronavirus and that there are ‘real signs now that we are passing through the peak’. While the PM is pleased with the progress being made towards meeting his five tests, any move into phase two of the government’s strategy would be gradual as he stressed the country is still facing a moment of ‘maximum risk’. Sterling-pairs and the FTSE 100 held onto opening gains in relatively calm trading conditions.

The economic calendar is packed full of risk events this week – there is also a heavy schedule of US earnings releases – and these need to be monitored closely with fresh April data appearing. Along with Euro-Zone and US Q1 GDP numbers, both expected to be negative, the latest interest rate decision and commentary from the FOMC and the ECB.

DailyFX Calendar

EUR/GBP has given back nearly all of last week’s gains and is back the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 0.8747. A series of short-term lower highs underlines the pair’s weakness and support between 0.8678 and 0.8707 may be tested soon. Resistance at 0.8865 may prove difficult to break this week.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – April 27, 2020)

EUR/GBP MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 5% 20% 10% Weekly -2% -10% -6%

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.