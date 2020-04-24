USD/MXN Achieves Bullish Breakout, USD/ZAR Tests New Highs

US Dollar, Mexican Peso, South African Rand, USD/MXN, USD/ZAR – TALKING POINTS

US Dollar Outlook vs Mexican Peso

USD/MXN may be on the verge of a bullish spike after clearing the top layer of a narrowing congestive period formed after its 30 percent rise in mid-March. The pair appears to be in the last stages of completing a short-term continuation pattern known as a Pennant. If the break is met with follow-through, the ascent could theoretically be proportional to the one that brought USD/MXN to the digestive interim.

This could lead the USD/MXN exchange rate to test as high as 30.8700, and the monthly chart supports the notion of an underlying bullish bias. Looking at a wider timeframe shows that the daily chart is a reflection of a multi-year continuation pattern that strongly resembles a Pennant. In this view, the breakout has already occurred, but a resurgent bullish drive – with accommodating fundamentals – could reinforce the pair’s ascent.

US Dollar Outlook vs South African Rand

USD/ZAR is testing new highs as it flirts with puncturing the lower tier of the 19.0340-19.3453 resistance range. While it may not re-mount the former uptrend (gold channel), breaking above the upper layer with follow-through could reinforce bullish sentiment and push the pair higher. Conversely if it retreats, USD/ZAR may retest support at 17.8289.

