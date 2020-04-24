We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open, Brexit Talks
2020-04-24 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-23 21:15:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
Gold Price Forecast: Getting Ready for New Highs - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-24 12:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open, Brexit Talks
2020-04-24 13:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week

2020-04-24 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD pressing long-term support
  • USD/CAD currently at a cross-road
  • USD/JPY contracting range suggest breakout soon

EUR/USD is working its way lower towards the important March low which was the first true attempt at breaking the 1985 to present trend-line. If last month’s low at 10635 breaks then we could quickly see the January 2017 low at 10340, parity, and worse. There is time for EUR/USD to strengthen and turn it around but the clock looks about ready to run out. Next week could be important.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (March low important around LT T-line)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

USD/CAD is weakening after tagging resistance over 14200, but could still be working on a broader base after coming out of the channel from the March high. A breakdown below 13996 would not be good though and likely lead to a leg lower. A strong break above 14265 on the hand should get USD/CAD back higher again towards the 14600 area.

USD/CAD 4-hr chart (could be basing, levels to watch)

Please add a description for the image.

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

USD/JPY price action has died out considerably lately, which as a result has a descending wedge starting to come into visibility. The big level to watch here on the downside is 10692. A break below should have the pair rolling lower towards the 10400-area, possibly worse. A break higher may be a bit more challenging as a trade, with the 200-day just above and price moving against the recent sag in price action.

USD/JPY 4-hr chart (descending wedge in the works)

USD/JPY 4-hr price chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

