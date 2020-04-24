EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week

Bank of Italy says purchases of Italian bonds on behalf of the ECB has been slightly higher than recent days average

Michigan to extend shutdown through 15th May, but will lift some restrictions

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.15%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.93%.

UK government says limited progress was made in bridging gaps between UK and EU on Brexit

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.51% Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.25%

Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD U. of Mich. Sentiment (APR F) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 67.9 Previous: 71

Angola Oil Minister states that OPEC+ and other producer cutsare insufficient to balance oil market

The demand for OPEC crude in 2020 is expected at 24.5 mb/d, around 5.4 mb/d lower than the 2019 level.

The #FTSE 100 is sitting in the middle of this week's trading range with a series of lower highs and higher lows constricting the range.