Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead

$USDMXN: formando un canal ascendente a la espera de un repunte en MXN #usd #mxn #trading https://t.co/zNCkmbqXAu

EU's Barnier says four areas where progress was disappointing $GBP

EU's Barnier says the UK has consistently rejected the idea of transition extension $GBP

Bank of England may review next week's gilt purchase schedule after UK DMO announces gilt tenders on April 28-29th

German economy to contract by a record of more than 6% this year, according to a government source

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.04%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HzKWWKUCZX

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -1.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fhRS0LWP8y

The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/aGDNIE0kn8

EUR/USD Forecast: Signals to Consider on EUR vs USD Price Chart More details in the link : https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/04/24/EURUSD-Forecast-Signals-to-Consider-on-EUR-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/cQUTsdXFLS