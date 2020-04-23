We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Below 1.08 as EU Summit Flops
2020-04-23 18:56:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Will Crude Oil Trade Negative Again, and Is it Really Worth Less Than Nothing?
2020-04-23 11:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-23 21:15:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally at Key Long-Term Uptrend Resistance
2020-04-23 16:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-23 10:11:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

2020-04-23 21:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Dow Jones Price Outlook:

Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones moved slightly lower this week but remains comfortably above nearby support. With sentiment seemingly in the balance between bulls and bears, the Industrial Average rests between a multitude of resistance overhead and support beneath. As earnings season continues, US indices will likely take their cues from the upcoming reports and the Dow may fluctuate between the levels at hand as a result.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (February 2020 – April 2020)

dow jones price chart

With that in mind, the DJIA may look to probe the various levels overhead starting at around 23,880 followed by two horizontal trendlines at 24,120 and 24,600 respectively if quarterly findings impress. Together, the levels overhead form a robust area of resistance that will look to keep the Dow in check, potentially allowing the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to extend their lead over the Industrial Average.

Still, market participants have shown price action is a two-way street. If bears overtake bulls in the week ahead, the Dow may find itself testing support at the 38.2% Fibonacci level around 22,537. Since the fundamental side of the market is still highly uncertain, capitalizing on attractive risk and reward set-ups between possible technical levels may be the most appropriate strategy at this stage. That said, the area overhead may act as an area of invalidation if traders look to explore bearish opportunities.

Conversely, IG Client Sentiment data reveals retail traders are overwhelmingly short the Dow Jones – despite its recovery since late March. Consequently, the indicator offers us a bullish bias that may suggest the Dow will look to probe the resistance outlined above. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.