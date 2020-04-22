USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Recovers with Crude Oil Price

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURGBP Price Outlook - Short-Term Trading Range Forming
2020-04-22 12:30:00
EUR/USD – Coiling Up on Major Long-term Support, Big Move May Come Soon
2020-04-22 11:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slammed Again on Supply Glut, Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-22 06:00:00
S&P 500 Slump Follows Oil's Slide, but Netflix and US Stimulus May Change Equation
2020-04-22 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Volatility Supports Next Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-04-22 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slammed Again on Supply Glut, Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Pressured as Coronavirus Stokes Brexit Fears - Levels for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, & EUR/GBP
2020-04-21 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • See @ZabelinDimitri's preview of the upcoming EU leaders summit and how it could impact the Euro - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/04/17/Euro-Outlook-Gloomy-as-Covid-19-Amplifies-Political-Tension.html https://t.co/qZBprJ6TSl
  • ECB to accept certain junk rated debt as collateral against bank loans -BBG
  • Spain's lawmakers vote to extend virus lockdown through May 9 - BBG
  • Italy's Gualtieri: - Recently proposed EU recovery fund should be 1-1.5 trillion Euros - FT
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.58% Silver: 1.43% Oil - US Crude: 1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5quPVz4iwu
  • $USDMXN: Any close above the high end of the zone may cause a rally towards 25.000 threshold. Get your USD/MXN market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/bIkirE4XtN https://t.co/joXWIjK4Oq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.44%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WE0p7v3ptz
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.32% Wall Street: 1.99% Germany 30: 0.00% France 40: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MwmOkYgQ2L
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +3.47% #BITCOINCASH +4.83% #ETHEREUM +5.77% #RIPPLE +2.09% #LITECOIN +2.86%
  • RT @DeItaOne: EURO TOUCHES FRESH 2-WEEK LOW VS U.S. DOLLAR; LAST DOWN 0.49% TO $1.0803
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Recovers with Crude Oil Price

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Recovers with Crude Oil Price

2020-04-22 17:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

CANADIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: USD/CAD PRICE EDGES LOWER AFTER REJECTION AT RESISTANCE, CRUDE OIL REBOUNDS

  • Spot USD/CAD price action comes under pressure after failing to top a major technical resistance level
  • The Canadian Dollar selloff stabilizes as negative crude oil prices turn positive
  • USD/CAD could snap back higher if coronavirus-battered economic data on deck for release recharges US Dollar demand

USD/CAD comes under fire as the Canadian Dollar rebounds with crude oil prices. Spot USD/CAD price action has drifted lower by more than 100-pips since Monday’s swing high and coincides with a rejection near the 1.4200 handle.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -3% 7%
Weekly 78% -6% 26%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD has notched a series of lower highs since the March 18 peak, but the major currency pair also seems to have formed a short-term trendline of support connecting the April 13 and April 20 lows. As such, spot USD/CAD looks relatively confined between the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and mid-point of its recent bearish leg.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (16 MARCH 2020 TO 22 APRIL 2020)

USDCAD Price Chart US Dollar to Canadian Dollar Forecast Crude Oil

Perhaps high-impact economic data on deck for release later this week, like jobless claims and flash PMIs from IHS Markit due Thursday, might catalyze the next big move in USD/CAD. On that note, spot USD/CAD price action has potential to spike back toward month-to-date highs if another wave of risk aversion pushes traders into safe-haven currencies and boosts US Dollar demand.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Conversely, market participants may remain forward looking and continue the influx of coronavirus optimism as COVID-19 lockdowns come to an end and guidelines are outlined for restarting economic activity. This could facilitate a protracted drift lower in USD/CAD as the Canadian Dollar recovers with crude oil prices and general risk appetite.

Keep Reading – US Dollar & VIX Index Climb; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURGBP Price Outlook - Short-Term Trading Range Forming
EURGBP Price Outlook - Short-Term Trading Range Forming
2020-04-22 12:30:00
EUR/CHF Outlook: Huge SNB Currency Intervention Slows, Breakout Ahead?
EUR/CHF Outlook: Huge SNB Currency Intervention Slows, Breakout Ahead?
2020-04-22 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
Hong Kong Dollar Curbed By HKMA as Covid-19 Measures Weaken USD
Hong Kong Dollar Curbed By HKMA as Covid-19 Measures Weaken USD
2020-04-22 02:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.