$USDMXN Forecast: USD/MXN Price Primed for Uptrend Continuation Amid Oil Rout -via @DailyFX "Up 30% since mid-February, but down 7% from its YTD high, the US Dollar to Mexican Peso looks set on continuing its surge as #CrudeOil crashes." Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/20/usdmxn-usd-mxn-price-primed-for-uptrend-continuation-amid-oil-rout.html

Reminder, CME made an announcement about negative prices last week #OOTT https://t.co/Mh73CthOHP https://t.co/GbmLFOob5F

CME states that May WTI future can trade negative #OOTT

UK reports least daily deaths since April 6th

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.98%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hKWln9QJIf

US restaurants on track to lose some $240 B by the end of 2020 - currently seeking more aid

The #Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose last week despite the US accumulating a grand total of 22 million jobless claims over the course of four weeks. Get your market update here: https://t.co/Ue1ToEFDsU https://t.co/rrd2gtVy1X

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.26% Gold: 0.59% Oil - US Crude: -7.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0Ofe1mOkez

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.78% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FRwpkNfcJo