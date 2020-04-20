Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will Netflix Earnings Live Up To Expectations?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Notice

USOIL prices on DailyFX reference the relevant June WTI future contract. The negative close being reported elsewhere today refers to the still-trading May WTI contract, which expires on April 21.

Real Time News
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET /2:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPW9iry https://t.co/kuZhujoy6r
  • $AUDUSD suggesting a risk-off mood as the APAC session comes online; watching #FX and equity futures as potential bellwethers to whether or not we have follow-through from the selloff on Wall Street & crash in crude oil. #Forex #Trading $USD $CL_F $ES_F #StockMarket #OilPrice https://t.co/310xufErkF
  • How might the Chinese Yuan trade against #ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit using data since the 2008 financial crisis? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Tu0Tgph3KO https://t.co/Qhnm3w9z30
  • USD/MXN price action has skyrocketed 30% since mid-February but is down about 7% from its year-to-date high. Get your $USDMXN market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/l3f82rd0Uy https://t.co/ulwFY47jJd
  • The May contract for US-based #WTI #crudeoil futures printed a negative price for the first time in history and eventually cratered to a -$37.63 settlement. Get your #oilprice market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/w0gj67p9TK https://t.co/BFqAcwXZHI
  • 🤷‍♂️ 🛢️ Keyed this up on April 09 when crude oil was trading above $20.00/bbl... #oilprice #oilprices #oott "Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Deal Dwarfed by Crude Oil Demand Woes" -via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/04/09/crude-oil-forecast-opec-deal-dwarfed-by-oil-demand-woes.html
  • Interesting times we live in... https://t.co/OEg1D1eAF1
  • tweet of the day 👇 https://t.co/n92Bv47GQw
  • RT @BobOnMarkets: Take oil’s plunge seriously, not literally, says @BobOnMarkets https://t.co/cakFmOdSNP via @bopinion
  • 🤔 #Gold $GLD $XAU $GC_F https://t.co/YxOoGYLkuv
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will Netflix Earnings Live Up To Expectations?

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will Netflix Earnings Live Up To Expectations?

2020-04-20 22:05:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

  • The Nasdaq 100 has been a strong performer among risk assets in the equity rebound, partially due to its high exposure to technology stocks
  • Many analysts have argued quarantine will translate to an outstanding quarter for Netflix which is due to report Tuesday afternoon
  • Nasdaq Trading Basics: How to Trade Nasdaq 100

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will Netflix Earnings Live Up To Expectations?

April has seen US equities further regain their footing after suffering on the back of coronavirus-induced containment procedures. As a result, economic forecasts and corporate profit targets were devastated and analysts have revised their expectations for the ongoing earnings season. That being said, not all companies are expected to spiral into disarray or unprofitability.

In fact, some corporations will look to leverage their unique business models to capitalize on these unprecedented times. To that end, Netflix has been atop many lists of expected outperformers. With government-mandated quarantine still in effect across many nations, the thesis is that all the extra time indoors will translate to more subscribers for Netflix. However straightforward it may sound, Netflix seems to posses a significant advantage over some of its brick and mortar competitors and other industries. In turn, expectations for the company’s quarterly report – due to be released Tuesday afternoon – are high.

Netflix Leads Broader Nasdaq 100

nasdaq 100 price chart

Chart created in TradingView

Already the streaming service has outperformed the broader Nasdaq 100 since February, but the company’s quarterly results will clarify just how much of the outperformance is warranted. While many corporations tossed out their previous benchmarks, Netflix has adhered to its guidance and expects to add 7 million subscribers over the most recent quarter. It is important to keep in mind the expectations are pre-coronavirus so should the streaming platform fall short, the price reaction may be severe. On the other hand, all of the hype around how well positioned the service is - given the broader global turbulence - may require a stellar figure to impress traders.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 22
( 15:04 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Either way, the quarterly results are a great opportunity for investors to gauge what a theoretically well-positioned firm can do in under such unusual circumstances. While it is too soon to tell if quarantine will have longer-term implications for daily users, subscriber count or profitability for Netflix, the coming results are set to shed light on what is undoubtedly one of Netflix’s most important quarters to date. Therefore, the report may influence broader technology sector sentiment and the Nasdaq 100 as a whole, the thought being that if Netflix underperforms, more traditional businesses may be headed for tougher times.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

