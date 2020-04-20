DAX 30 Price Outlook: Overhead Resistance Looms as Index Melts Higher

I was thinking something was wrong with the CME's oil volatility index ($OVX) or that it perhaps rolled its active contract reference before the market did. Nope, just seems I have delayed feed on it. Above 200 https://t.co/dpcRX37zz8

That said, this is not all theoretical. There are still those holding the contract and will be expected to take a huge hit on a roll or take delivery. And some of those people are likely in the speculative category which translates into an incredible hit

So the May 2020 oil contract settled the exchange session at just shy of -$38. Contract expiry is tomorrow. The June contract which will so become the active is still holding right around (+)$21. This problems on a rollover with a sudden global economic shutdown https://t.co/yNSrp5v1yl

Like setting up your folding chairs on the lawn to watch your neighbor's house go up in flames. Don't know what to do with this but watch

