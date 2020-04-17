We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD, USD Index & More – Charts for Next Week

2020-04-17 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD little lift off major long-term trend-line
  • DXY could be gearing up for another run soon

The Euro continues to tread on a very important long-term trend-line that rises up from as far back at 1985 when reconstructing it with the current constituents’ currencies pre-Euro. It is a big line indeed, and so far it being held, but not exactly in a way that invokes confidence from the long-side. The repeated failed attempts to rally are getting smaller and suggest that a breakdown could happen very soon. The price action is coiling up and on that a break below 10768 will likely have EUR/USD rolling towards the March low at 10637, which if broken could spell serious trouble as the single currency tries to leave behind the multi-decade support line.

Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Start correcting trading mistakes today.
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Monthly Chart (major long-term trend-line)

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart (weakening price action)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is largely driven by the Euro as it accounts for ~57% of the index. On that, if the Euro does indeed break the major long-term trend-line then we would see a significant lift in the index. The current price action suggests a base is forming, and with the general trend higher over the years it appears likely it will in some fashion continue higher. There is support right around 98.20 via a late-March low and the 200-day MA in confluence. The first level of resistance clocks in at 100.93. Perhaps price bobbles around a bit before moving, but if one side or the other breaks momentum could pick up.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (may be building base for run)

US Dollar Index (DXY) daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

