DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes Risk Being Faded

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Tests Breakout levels, Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-17 09:43:00
Euro Outlook Gloomy as Covid-19 Amplifies Political Tension
2020-04-17 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs
2020-04-16 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.00%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/js5X1mtCTb
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.11% Gold: -1.87% Silver: -2.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PjCnQzFNbJ
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/QLd7iSOMQ4
  • EUR/USD Tests Breakout levels, Euro vs USD Price Forecast More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/04/17/EURUSD-Tests-Break-out-levels-Euro-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/EHbjqCUA0f
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 3.76% Germany 30: 3.34% Wall Street: 2.97% US 500: 2.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eyblvtB3g5
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will run through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/NMcaCjDCrF
  • Silver Prices Aim Lower as Markets Hint Broad Selloff to Resume - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xag-usd/2020/04/17/Silver-Prices-Aim-Lower-as-Markets-Hint-Broad-Selloff-to-Resume.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #xagusd #silver https://t.co/RXoSGMSq9x
  • Silver Prices Aim Lower as Markets Hint Broad Selloff to Resume - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xag-usd/2020/04/17/Silver-Prices-Aim-Lower-as-Markets-Hint-Broad-Selloff-to-Resume.html ?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #silver #xagusd https://t.co/okA0ov8Hiz
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR F), Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.7% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes Risk Being Faded

DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes Risk Being Faded

2020-04-17 09:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Price Analysis & News

  • Vaccine Optimism and Re-opening Offset China’s Bleak Outlook
  • DAX | Risk of Rally Fade
  • Euro Stoxx 50 |Key Resistance Continues to Cap Upside

How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

Vaccine Optimism and Economy Re-opening Offset China’s Bleak Outlook

Equity markets are firmly in the green with risk assets supported by increased hopes over the effectiveness of the Remdesivir drug in treating patients with coronavirus. Alongside this, markets have also taken kindly to plans by the Trump administration to reopen the US economy. Subsequently, risk sentiment has shrugged off the extremely weak Chinese data, in which GDP contracted by 6.8%, against expectations for a drop of 6.5% (first contraction since 1992).

Chinese GDP Posts First Contraction Since Records Began

DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes Risk Being Faded

However, in light of the optimism surrounding Gilead’s drug trial, the company had later stated that the anecdotal data does not provide statistical power to determine safety and efficacy and thus the current rally in risk may be somewhat of an overreaction, leaving equities vulnerable to a fade. That said, eyes will be on the phase 3 results due to be released at the end of this month.

DAX | Risk of Rally Fade

In recent sessions, the DAX has continued to find support on dips to 10,200. As such, this would be the first hurdle for sellers to overcome and extend a move south of the 10,000 level where a close below the 23.6% fib could confirm a near-term top. That said, we would look for a retest provided resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement situated 10,900 holds. Failure to hold however, would likely put the 11200-400 gap in focus, which risk capping rallies in the index.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -19% 1% -7%
Weekly 93% 19% 39%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

DAX Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes Risk Being Faded

Source: IG Charts

Euro Stoxx 50 |Key Resistance Continues to Cap Upside

The Euro Stoxx 50 has continued to struggle with gaining a foothold above 2900. While a closing break above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is encouraging, the index is still not out of the woods yet with key resistance situated at 2990-3000 yet to be challenged. That said, the Euro Stoxx 50 would need to see a close break below the 23.6% Fibonacci to set a near-term top in this corrective rally.

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes Risk Being Faded

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
Australian Dollar Struggles As China GDP Falls More Than Expected
Australian Dollar Struggles As China GDP Falls More Than Expected
2020-04-17 02:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Outlook: Aussie Leads Recovery but Stocks Lag
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Price Outlook: Aussie Leads Recovery but Stocks Lag
2020-04-16 20:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
EU Stocks 50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.