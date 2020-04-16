US Dollar (DXY) Probing Higher Ahead of US Initial Jobless Claims Release

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
2020-04-16 05:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Push Higher?
2020-04-16 10:13:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, GBP/USD More Influenced by Equities: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-16 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uptrend Persists Despite Dire US Data
2020-04-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Probing Higher Ahead of US Initial Jobless Claims Release

2020-04-16 09:34:00

2020-04-16 09:34:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar (USD) Price, News and Analysis:

  • US dollar basket testing 100 as demand grows.
  • Weekly US jobless claims expected in excess of 5 million
US Dollar Back in Vogue

Wednesday’s out-sized bullish candle is currently supporting the dollar basket (DXY) and has broken a series of lower highs and lows off the recent 101.05 high made on April 6. The next leg of this move will be shaped by this afternoon’s weekly US initial jobless claims release (12.30 GMT) which is expected to show another 5 million+ fresh claims, following on from last week’s 6.606 million and a prior week’s record-high of 6.867 million.

Chart showing soaring us jobless claims

Chart via TradingEconomics.Com

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

The US dollar’s status as the global reserve currency continues to be confirmed and the greenback will likely continue its move higher. Financial markets are still being buoyed by the global liquidity flush, but risks remain and will continue to for the foreseeable future. The US dollar basket (DXY) arrested its recent slide this week and the daily chart shows a positive set-up. Back in late-March the DXY twice stopped short of testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 98.14 and earlier this week the recent sell-off was twice arrested around 98.80, forming a supportive trend of strong higher lows. With the DXY now trading just under 100, the downside is also guarded by the 50% retracement level at 99.25. To the upside, a clean break of the 38.2% retracement level at 100.37 will open up a series of lower highs all the way up to 101.05.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – April 16, 2020)

US dollar chart showing price moving higher
What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

FTSE 100 Eyes Support, BoE Shows Drop in Credit Conditions
2020-04-16 09:18:00
FTSE 100 Eyes Support, BoE Shows Drop in Credit Conditions
2020-04-16 09:18:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
AUD Whipsaws After Shock Jobs Rise. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
2020-04-16 01:30:00
2020-04-16 08:00:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
AUD Whipsaws After Shock Jobs Rise. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
AUD Whipsaws After Shock Jobs Rise. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
2020-04-16 01:30:00
