Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-04-16 00:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

AUD/USD rose as Australia unexpectedly gained 5.9k jobs in March versus -30k expected. Unemployment rose to 5.2% versus 5.4% anticipated

Real Time News
  • Australian inflation expectations are showing signs of a recovery, but it is hard to have an optimistic outlook for commodity-linked currencies in the current environment. #coronavirus https://t.co/FrsdiRTq7k
  • 🇨🇳 CNY New Home Prices (MoM) (MAR), Actual: 0.13% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.02% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • Australian Dollar higher after AU unexpectedly added jobs in March as the unemployment rate only edged cautiously higher (5.2% versus 5.4% expected) - https://t.co/w5u13oGcsF https://t.co/EY91LfDuPf
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Employment Change (MAR), Actual: 5.9k Expected: -30.0k Previous: 25.6k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #NZDUSD continues to sell-off as #RBNZ Governor Adrian #Orr states that negative interest rates still an option and that Q…
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Full Time Employment Change (MAR), Actual: -0.4k Expected: N/A Previous: 5.5k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Unemployment Rate (MAR), Actual: 5.2% Expected: 5.4% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Employment Change (MAR), Actual: 5.9k Expected: -30.0k Previous: 26.7k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • The $AUD is testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. Near-term technical positioning hints resistance may be held. Get your AUD/USD market update @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dAzAJxEm0 https://t.co/BRnM7qe6Jf
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @ZabelinDimitri covers the Australian jobs report and discusses the $AUDUSD outlook here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/631479123?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff

Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff

2020-04-16 00:10:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

COPPER PRICES, IMF GDP PROJECTION, CHINESE ECONOMIC RECOVERY - TALKING POINTS:

  • Copper prices remain near multi-year lows amid COVID-19 pandemic
  • Secular downtrend in Chinese economic growth may reverse in 2021
  • IMF forecasts strongest growth for China since 2011

Copper prices continue to struggle as the keystone industrial metal collapses under the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The price for the red metal is down nearly 18 percent year-to-date, and more than 50 percent from highs set in 2011. However, a recent bounce may reflect growing confidence for the world to stage an economic comeback, particularly in China.

COPPER FUTURES (MONTHLY CHART)

Copper prices

Chart created in TradingView by Thomas Westwater

Fundamental Snapshot:

As a staple industrial metal, copper is especially sensitive to secular trends to demand-side drivers in the economy such as construction, particularly in high-growth major economies, like China. Given that, the slowdown in Chinese economic activity, measured through GDP, helps to explain the downtrend from the 2011 highs in copper.

Chinese Economic Activity Measured by GDP Versus Copper

China economic activity Copper

The Path Forward for Copper:

While the current macro landscape appears bleak for copper given the uncertainty regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there may be opportunity for upside movement. The economic impacts from the virus will likely capitulate as major economies around the world begin to reopen through the coming months. This may help push copper prices higher.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

A recent economic outlook report from the IMF provides the most recent projections for economic growth for this year and 2021. According to the report released Tuesday, economic activity in China will contract sharply this year, with GDP growth expected at 1.2 percent. However, the 2021 projections show a strong recovery, with growth rising to 9.2 percent.

IMF Projections for Economic Growth:

IMF economic outlook gdp

Source: IMF

Consequently, should the IMF’s projections come to pass, growth in China would lift to the highest level since 2011 when the country recorded a 9.5 percent growth rate. Given the strong correlation between growth in China and the price of copper, it would be apt to assume the red metal will respect the prior correlation.

COPPER FUTURES (4-HOUR CHART)

Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff

Chart created in TradingView by Thomas Westwater

Furthermore, investors may have already begun to price in the previously mentioned GDP outlook for China. While copper is still lower by nearly 18 percent this year, the metal has bounced 16.68 percent since the March 19th multi-year low of $1.9671. Further movement will likely reflect the confidence, or lack, in the ability for China and the world to stage an economic recovery. Finally, a suspected push for another stimulus bill in the United States, this one targeting infrastructure, could also push copper higher, but no specifics have been released to date.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Up As Jobs Rise Unexpectedly. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
Australian Dollar Up As Jobs Rise Unexpectedly. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
2020-04-16 01:30:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Bleeds Lower but Remains Above Support
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Bleeds Lower but Remains Above Support
2020-04-15 19:30:00
BOC Rate Decision: What Does it Mean for USD/CAD?
BOC Rate Decision: What Does it Mean for USD/CAD?
2020-04-15 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
News & Analysis at your fingertips.