British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uptrend Persists Despite Dire US Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-04-16 00:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uptrend Persists Despite Dire US Data
2020-04-16 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How can you be a part-time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOOgx9 #tradingstyle https://t.co/xq0W3KmeMn
  • Fed's Kashkari says US banks must raise $200bln in capital, according to FT
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY) (FEB), Actual: -1.9% Expected: -1.9% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Análisis $USDSEK, $EURSEK, $USDNOK y $EURNOK: más desempleo y aversión al riesgo #nok #sek #eur #usd #trading https://t.co/0eUDUViRTq
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY) (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -1.9% Previous: -1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/dtijzYYkMA
  • The $USD stabilized versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit as central banks spent foreign exchange reserves amid the virus. Why is this important? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Bhxwc23lJm https://t.co/paxSIbO7Xn
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Bank of England Bank Liabilites/Credit Conditions Surveys due at 08:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • What a Legend -Truly inspiring!! (dust in my eye) #CaptainTomMoore #legend https://t.co/kVIKjSbB07
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uptrend Persists Despite Dire US Data

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uptrend Persists Despite Dire US Data

2020-04-16 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Very weak economic data from the US, with more expected, has led to some safe-haven buying of the US Dollar.
  • That has prevented further gains in GBP/USD, although the uptrend in the pair could resume soon.

GBP/USD shrugs off recession fears

Trading in GBP/USD continues to be driven by movements in the US Dollar, which is attracting safe-haven buying after much worse than expected US economic data that revived fears of a deep US recession. Figures released Wednesday showed March retail sales down by a worse than expected 8.7% month/month while industrial production figures for the same month were down by an equally disappointing 5.4%. This session, markets are braced for another disastrous rise in weekly jobless claims of around five million.

That has put downward pressure on GBP/USD, which continues to edge back from its recent highs although there are few signs yet that the earlier uptrend is now reversing.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (April 6-16, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 1% 3%
Weekly -18% 2% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Elsewhere, EUR/GBP is stable after its recent losses while the FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks is higher in early European trading Thursday, along with continental European markets, as data suggested that coronavirus death tolls in Italy and Spain are easing. The coronavirus outbreak in the UK is starting to peak too, according to the country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

A Brief History of Major Financial Bubbles, Crises, and Flash-crashes

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Eyes Support, BoE Shows Drop in Credit Conditions
FTSE 100 Eyes Support, BoE Shows Drop in Credit Conditions
2020-04-16 09:18:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
AUD Whipsaws After Shock Jobs Rise. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
AUD Whipsaws After Shock Jobs Rise. Survey May Miss Virus Impact
2020-04-16 01:30:00
Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff
Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff
2020-04-16 00:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.