We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Gains As Coronavirus Recession Fears Bite
2020-04-15 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Asia AM) The Mexican #Peso sank as #Fitch downgraded Mexico’s credit rating, $USDMXN rose towards resistance. The Australian Dollar may fall with stocks. also facing a local jobs report $AUDUSD #AUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/04/15/Mexican-Peso-Price-Drops-on-Fitch-Downgrade-Australian-Dollar-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/MfpN8xoeFh
  • RT @jessefelder: 'If we regard gold as the continuing true measure of monetary stability, it suggests that stock markets’ gains in the almo…
  • Rising short exposure among retail traders has coincided with recent gains in global equity indexes such as the #Dow Jones, #DAX 30 and #CAC 40. If this trend persists, prices could remain lifted.Get your #equities market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OGAz9MqQHD https://t.co/2OTWaLImZj
  • RT @NickTimiraos: Pressure is building on Treasury to launch a backstop of nonbank mortgage servicers with the Fed given liquidity pressure…
  • The $NZD has recoiled sharply lower after testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. An upswing may be giving way to bearish resumption.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/d47RuNepMs https://t.co/wkJUeCTCjE
  • Wall Street Futures pointing lower heading into Thursday Asia Pacific trade: S&P 500 (-0.53%) Dow Jones (-0.55%) Nasdaq (-0.43%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Trump: Small business program has processed $300b in loans, Congress must boost funding for small business loans -BBG
  • US President Donald Trump: Will announce new virus guidelines tomorrow. Reopening states to be safe, may exceed expectations -BBG
  • S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/15/spx500-sinks-on-earnings-as-oil-price-flops-us-dollar-jumps.html https://t.co/XXXfHk0Ux3
  • The COVID-19 Pandemic and the Fed's Response (via @LibertyStEcon) 'the pandemic is fundamentally a health crisis, and ultimately requires a medical resolution. Nonetheless, FOMC policy actions are important for alleviating the economic fallout' Link: https://t.co/IQKICg4P1l https://t.co/wJpwOaSziP
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps

S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps

2020-04-15 21:53:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 INDEX GIVES BACK GAINS AS EARNINGS SOUND THE ALARM, OIL PRICE PLUNGES BELOW $20 DESPITE SUPPLY CUTS, US DOLLAR RISES ON SAFE-HAVEN FLOWS

  • S&P 500 Index spikes lower on the back of alarming earnings reports from big banks that hint at the potential avalanche of defaults looming due to the coronavirus recession
  • Crude oil trades beneath the $20.00 price level and at fresh 18-year lows after dropping another 30% from its month-to-date high despite historic OPEC+ supply cuts
  • US Dollar leaps higher as the broader DXY Index bounces off its 50-day moving average and the IMF rekindles risk aversion with its gloomy GDP growth forecast

Market volatility is back on the rise alongside fading coronavirus optimism. As investor risk appetite begins to recede, possibly fueled by the latest IMF report and its ominous World Economic Outlook for 2020, the S&P 500 Index looks primed to resume its slide.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 5% 7%
Weekly -4% 21% 13%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

A somber start to S&P 500 earnings season threatens to pressure stocks lower as well. Traders initially looked past downtrodden bank earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, but details from their quarterly results nonetheless struck a pessimistic tone for the broader market.

S&P 500 INDEX PRICE PRESSURED BY SOMBER BANK EARNINGS, EXPECTED LOAN DEFAULTS AS CORONAVIRUS RECESSION WEIGHS

S&P 500 Index Price Chart Bank Earnings JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo Bank of America Citibank

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The four largest US banks by market cap have materially underperformed the S&P 500 Index since the sharp selloff from its record high printed mid-February. That said, sharp declines in top bank stocks could cause the S&P 500 to gravitate lower and erase its recent rebound amid an earnings season like none other.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Read up on strategies for analyzing and trading market news
Get My Guide

Not only were earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup disappointing on the surface, their financial statements all shared an alarming anecdote: skyrocketing loan loss provisions set aside to cover debt defaults. Specifically, they earmarked a staggering $24 billion in cash to cushion the amount of nonperforming loans expected to spike due to the likely unavoidable coronavirus recession.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CRASHES TO 18-YEAR LOW DESPITE HISTORIC OPEC+ SUPPLY CUTS

Crude oil price chart oil demand woes due to coronavirus recession dwarf OPEC+ supply cuts

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Also, another plunge crude oil prices, even despite historic supply cuts from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC+ members, likely leaves the recent S&P 500 rally in jeopardy. It is possible that more pain lies ahead for the economy, as well as the S&P 500 Index, considering the break-even price for US shale oil producers is approximately $50.00 per barrel – far below where spot crude oil trades currently.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Find out if you share the top traits of successful traders
Get My Guide

After sinking about 70% from its January high, crude oil now fluctuates around the $20.00 handle and 18-year lows. Yet, the commodity still might face further downside. This is seeing that crude oil demand woes will likely trump OPEC+ supply cuts as recession risk intensifies and global GDP growth forecasts continue to nosedive. In turn, this has potential to aggravate already-stressed financial market conditions and deal another major blow to investor risk appetite.

US DOLLAR DOMINANCE MAY LINGER AS SAFE-HAVEN ASSETS LIKELY REMAIN IN DEMAND

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Safe Haven S&P 500 Earnings Season

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

However, as the mood on Wall Street sours while crude oil drops and the S&P 500 earnings season disappoints, the US Dollar might snap back to recent highs. On that note, the parabolic climb notched by the US Dollar against its Mexican Peso peer, owing to a 30% surge in USD/MXN price action since February 17, stands out in particular. Measured by the broader DXY Index, the US Dollar has gained 3% year-to-date on balance, but the benchmark is currently perched 3% below its March 23 peak.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Discover our latest list of top trading opportunities
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, with the S&P 500 Index more than 25% off its lows, it appears increasingly likely that overexuberant investors may soon face a harsh reality check as equity earnings, in addition to key leading economic indicators, reveal the dire impact COVID-19 has had on businesses and consumers. Correspondingly, if another wave of risk aversion prompts traders to liquidate stocks and hoard cash, the US Dollar might get a boost from its posturing as one of the top safe-haven currencies once again.

Keep Reading: US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Bleeds Lower but Remains Above Support
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Bleeds Lower but Remains Above Support
2020-04-15 19:30:00
BOC Rate Decision: What Does it Mean for USD/CAD?
BOC Rate Decision: What Does it Mean for USD/CAD?
2020-04-15 14:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Recent Pullback Looks Unconvincing
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Recent Pullback Looks Unconvincing
2020-04-15 11:22:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Bearish
USDOLLAR
USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.