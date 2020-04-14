We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/GBP Price Slide Continues as Support Level Cracks

EUR/GBP Price Slide Continues as Support Level Cracks

2020-04-14 11:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP News, Price and Analysis:

  • Important Fibonacci retracement level pierced.
  • EUR/GBP bounces off 200-dma.
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Planning is Crucial When Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Remains Under Downside Pressure

The month-long sell-off in EUR/GBP has seen the pair break below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the move, setting the scene for a further move lower in the short- to medium-term. Today’s close and tomorrow’s open remain important to see if support has now turned to resistance. The latest IMF World Economic Output Report may also weigh on the Euro – as well as the British Pound – especially if the latest ECB warning rings true.

EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue

ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said in a interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia on Sunday that the global economy will enter recession and so will the European economy, ‘albeit an even more severe one’ as the effects of the coronavirus hammer global growth. He also warned that any recovery in the euro area economic activity in 2021 will not make up for all of the downturn in 2020, leaving the single currency at risk of further depreciation.

Interview with La Vanguardia

The daily EURGBP chart shows the pair made a fresh one-month low earlier today, rejecting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and bouncing off the 200-dma. If the pair break the longer-dated moving average – currently at 0.8689 - and open below tomorrow, a further bearish signal will be triggered. Below here, old daily highs and lows provide a congestion zone between 0.8625 and 0.8595 before a likely re-test of 0.8500. The severity of the current short-term sell-off can be seen in the sharp downturn in the 20-dma over the last two weeks.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (September 2019 - April 14, 2020)

eurgbp price falling
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

