Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.22% Silver: 2.57% Gold: 2.16%

Fed Chair Powell: - Ability to lend and create money is only limited by the law - BBG

Fed Chair Powell: - Expecting Q2 to be very weak - Recovery should be quick when people start returning to work $DXY

New York Fed Purchases $6 B in Treasury Coupons

🇺🇸 USD U. of Mich. Sentiment (APR P) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 75.0 Previous: 89.1

Merkel: - Measures to slow virus will not likely need tightening

Merkel: - Spread of virus shows signs of slowing in Germany

Alongside reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health is improving after he contracted Covid-19 and was moved to an intensive care unit, that should give $GBPUSD a near-term boost.

Mnuchin: - Pres. Trump will address more hospital aid in next bill - New Fed facilities will create up to $2.3 T of liquidity - Fed facilities will be flexible