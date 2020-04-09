We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Crude Oil May Rise on OPEC Meeting, Sentiment Data
2020-04-09 07:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Range Bound Conditions Through Easter Holiday
2020-04-09 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-09 11:00:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program
2020-04-09 13:44:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-08 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Eyes a Test of Monthly Resistance -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-09 09:39:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Federal Reserve Announce $2.3 Trillion in Loans to Support Economy

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.22% Silver: 2.57% Gold: 2.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aLOug7Zqhq
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Ability to lend and create money is only limited by the law - BBG
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Expecting Q2 to be very weak - Recovery should be quick when people start returning to work $DXY
  • New York Fed Purchases $6 B in Treasury Coupons
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD U. of Mich. Sentiment (APR P) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 75.0 Previous: 89.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-09
  • Merkel: - Measures to slow virus will not likely need tightening
  • Merkel: - Spread of virus shows signs of slowing in Germany
  • Alongside reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s health is improving after he contracted Covid-19 and was moved to an intensive care unit, that should give $GBPUSD a near-term boost. Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/hhgLDWnX60 https://t.co/aLlYpmWhdk
  • Mnuchin: - Pres. Trump will address more hospital aid in next bill - New Fed facilities will create up to $2.3 T of liquidity - Fed facilities will be flexible
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.76% France 40: 1.65% Wall Street: 1.52% US 500: 1.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tM96Oq3y4W
Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program

Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program

2020-04-09 13:44:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • Federal Reserve Steals the Show with Huge Loan Program
  • US Dollar Drops, While Dow Jones Soars

The Federal Reserve looks to have stolen the show once again, completely overshadowing the initial jobless claims data, after announcing further measures to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans in order to support the economy ultimately providing a credit backstop.

Key Details

  • Main Street Lending Program: Enhancing support for small and mid-sized business with purchases of up to $600bln worth of loans.
  • Municipal Liquidity Facility: Helping local and state governments manage cash flow stresses through lending as much as $500bln to states and municipalities.
  • Expanding the size and scope of the Primary and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facilities (PMCCF and SMCCF) as well as the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF), where these three programs will now support up to $850bln in credit.
  • Supplying liquidity to participating financial institutions through term financing backed by PPP loans to small businesses

Full Fed Announcement

Market reaction: In reaction to more unprecedented action by the Federal Reserve, the US Dollar dropped across the board with EUR/USD breaking above 1.0900, while US equity futures and gold pushed higher. (Gold trading like a risk asset)

Dow Jones Price Chart: 1-Minute Chart

Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program

Source: IG Charts

US Dollar Price Chart: 1-Minute Chart

Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Employment: 1010.7k Jobs lost in March – in Line with Recent Themes
Canadian Employment: 1010.7k Jobs lost in March – in Line with Recent Themes
2020-04-09 12:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Supported But Quickly Running Out of Steam
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Supported But Quickly Running Out of Steam
2020-04-09 11:24:00
EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue
EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue
2020-04-09 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.