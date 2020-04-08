We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
2020-04-08 06:50:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Struggles to Extend Rebound
2020-04-08 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold Setting Up For The Next Leg Higher?
2020-04-08 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus Risks
2020-04-08 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (APR 3), Actual: -17.9% Expected: N/A Previous: 15.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.72%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VHVFuCpuTs
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (APR 3) due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 15.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
  • What are the six different types of stocks every trader should know? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/yO3JalkqUU https://t.co/0VY3DYaFdS
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.51% Silver: 0.60% Gold: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qsxLh4FDpB
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0VwHnTmEQU
  • How to Read a Candlestick Chart...#trading #candlesticks #analysis @DailyFX https://t.co/vQuWEoaYz8
  • USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Risk of a Possible Reversal- USD vs Mexican Peso More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/08/USDMXN-Price-Forecast-A-Risk-of-a-Possible-Reversal-USD-vs-Mexican-Peso-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/Q8bfVUbgnr
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.26% US 500: -0.43% Germany 30: -1.12% France 40: -1.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hq1dYt2NIv
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold Setting Up For The Next Leg Higher?

Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold Setting Up For The Next Leg Higher?

2020-04-08 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Monday’s bull-candle improves positive gold sentiment.
  • Little resistance on the way to March’s high trade.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out The #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Gold Looking to Consolidate Before Making its Next Move

After rallying around $60/oz. on Monday, gold gave back some of its gains yesterday after touching a fresh one-month high. Current price action suggests traders are waiting for a catalyst before making the next move and with a long weekend approaching, the precious metal may remain rangebound in the short-term.

Monday’s sharp rally has given gold a shot of positive sentiment and this may last going forward. Gold broke a series of lower highs and higher lows decisively to the upside and took out the recent $1,644/oz. high made on March 26. Gold respected the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,607.6/oz. three times in as many days and this level should now act as support in the face of any sell-off.

For gold to make a fresh eight year+ high – above $1,703.2/oz. – the $1,672/oz. - $1,675/oz. area needs to be closed above. Above here there is little in the way of resistance before the March 9 high. Gold remains supported by all three moving averages.

While the market remains slightly biased to risk-on assets, traders may look to book gains ahead of the Easter weekend. The spread of coronavirus continues and on Tuesday the US reported 1,800 fatalities, the most virus-related deaths in a single day. Globally the figure was nearly 7,400. If the figures over the next two days are higher, which according to various sources is likely, a risk-off move into the weekend may see gold gain a fresh safe-haven bid.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Gold Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – April 8, 2020)

Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold Setting Up For The Next Leg Higher?
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
2020-04-08 06:50:00
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
CAC 40 Forecast: Index Continues Consolidation Beneath Resistance
CAC 40 Forecast: Index Continues Consolidation Beneath Resistance
2020-04-07 15:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.