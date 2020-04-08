We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
2020-04-08 06:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Eyes Jobs Data, Oil & OPEC
2020-04-08 21:56:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-08 22:00:00
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-04-08 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Prices Coil Ahead of the Next Big Break
2020-04-08 18:42:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Asia AM) The Japanese #Yen and US #Dollar sank as Wall Street and crude oil prices gained ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. A rosy Asia Pacific trading session may bode well for the Australian Dollar #OPEC #CrudeOil $AUDUSD $USDJPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/04/08/Yen-Falls-as-Wall-Street-and-Crude-Oil-Prices-Gain-AUDUSD-May-Rise.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/14Sn7SoABn
  • The #Euro is struggling to build upward momentum against the US Dollar despite a break above near-term resistance. The overall trend bias still seems to favor the downside. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CsmTKIy9e7 https://t.co/3iiPLmZn3V
  • 🇬🇧 GBP RICS House Price Balance (MAR), Actual: 11 Expected: 10.0% Previous: 29.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP RICS House Price Balance (MAR) due at 23:01 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 10.0% Previous: 29.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
  • Dialing back, the low last month was created around a very, very long-term trend-line extending up since 1982. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/Vaf1KXghqe https://t.co/TUwVPvuQkw
  • Trump: Can do phase 4 stimulus bill "later", sees understanding with Democrats on loan program funding. Calling on Congress to pass loan program funding this week -BBG
  • US President Donald Trump: Could reopen country in phases, may be ahead of schedule. Have to be on downside of slope to reopen the economy -BBG
  • USD/CAD Trading Forecast - via @DailyFX: Canadian Dollar Eyes Jobs Data, Oil & OPEC+ Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/04/08/usdcad-forecast-canadian-dollar-eyes-jobs-data-oil-opec.html $USDCAD $CL_F #WTI #OOTT #Forex #FX https://t.co/mSrFIcdSs9
  • Fed's Kaplan: -Sees US unemployment rate rising above 10% to 'mid teens' but fall between 7-8% by year end -US GDP may plunge 25-35% in 2Q, shrink 4-5% on balance this year
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Fed's Kaplan: US GDP May Shrink 25% To 35% In Second Quarter, Then Grow In Second Half - RTRS - Sees US GDP Shrinking 4% T…
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other

2020-04-08 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Price Outlook:

  • The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 will look to earnings season for stock-specific insight
  • Forecasts from single stocks can offer a deeper look at the economy when taken in aggregate
  • The containment procedures put in place to combat coronavirus will create an unusual earnings season regardless

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season like none Other

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 have recovered significantly from their March 19 lows as central banks and governments across the globe have acted to ward off a global recession in the wake of coronavirus. Despite remarkable central bank and government intervention, recent data has revealed a staggering increase in unemployment and growth forecasts appear similarly bleak.

Until now, market participants have been largely reliant on broader economic metrics or forecasts which has made it difficult to ascertain the ramifications single stocks may be experiencing. Thankfully, the arrival of earnings season will look to inject information into the market – arguably the essence of investing. That being said, this earnings season is poised to be entirely unique and as a result, may be a stock-pickers dream.

What to Expect When Your Forecasts are Obsolete

Since almost all of the upcoming quarterly benchmarks were issued prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak, most finance teams will be frantically revising and projecting for the coming quarters which may see prior estimates completely discarded. As a result, expectations for this season will range wildly. While most analysts agree on a dramatic decline in earnings per share, rather unsurprisingly, disagreement arises on the pace and degree of economic recovery.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other

To that end, investment funds and asset management companies have offered a vast array of predictions with a coming recession of anywhere from a couple months to a few years. Therefore, the insights offered from single companies which are likely privy to more detailed data – at least in their industry – should provide unique viewpoints that will help flesh out the larger picture when taken in aggregate.

3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements

While the broader expectations are quite concerning, not all companies may suffer from the outbreak. Already, Micron revised its quarterly profit outlook after recording an increase in datacenter demand due to the quarantine transition. In turn, the stock has outperformed the broader tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 since the report, and it could hint the sector as a whole is positioned to strongly.

Micron Price Performance Since March 25 Earnings Alongside QQQ ETF

nasdaq 100 price chart

Chart created in TradingView

While Micron and the semiconductor sector will be one important area to watch, there is little to suggest they may be the sole outperformers. Already, market pundits have heralded the quarantine-facing business models of companies like Netflix which should theoretically thrive in a time when venturing outdoors for leisure is forbidden. Should these companies confirm the market’s suspicions, post-earnings price gains may be expected.

How to Value a Stock: A Trader’s Guide to Stock Valuation

Anecdotally, my abrupt and absolute transition to a home office sparked a buying spree of office supplies and necessities which has surely been echoed elsewhere. Thus, can we assume companies like Microsoft and CDW will see a temporary boost in sales and subsequent earnings beat? Nothing is certain and earnings beats may be few and far between, but the resultant landscape looks to be a stock-pickers dream while also providing clarity to the macroeconomic analyst looking to forecast the direction of an entire index.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Finally, the coronavirus-stricken economy could be a saving grace for some corporate finance teams that will use the pandemic as an opportunity to wipe their quarterly forecasts clean and begin anew whether the issues at hand are virus related or not. Either way, this earnings season will be truly unique, and all the unknowns should result in heightened volatility and intriguing trading conditions. As the season progresses, be sure to follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis and check back at DailyFX for insight.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Oil, Gold Technical Outlook & More
Dow Jones, Oil, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-08 11:30:00
S&P 500, Russell 2000 Outlook: Approaching an Inflection Point
S&P 500, Russell 2000 Outlook: Approaching an Inflection Point
2020-04-08 11:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold Setting Up For The Next Leg Higher?
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold Setting Up For The Next Leg Higher?
2020-04-08 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.