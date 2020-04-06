We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD – Euro Back Testing Major Long-term Support
2020-04-06 12:30:00
Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-04-06 09:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-06 01:00:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Still in Focus as Fed Relies on Non-Standard Tools
2020-04-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Forecasts - UK Webinar
2020-04-06 12:21:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies
2020-04-06 08:00:00
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
2020-04-06 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Hit By Reports Coronavirus State of Emergency Imminent
2020-04-06 02:02:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Forecasts - UK Webinar

2020-04-06 12:21:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Sterling (GBP) – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD stuck in two-point trading range for now.
  • EUR/GBP respecting Fibonacci retracement.
  • GBP/CAD looking at oil and Canadian jobs release.
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Every Trader Needs a Game Plan
Get My Guide

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday with ongoing coronavirus symptoms and while he is still leading the country from his hospital bed, any further escalations of his condition could see the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, take charge. Traders need to follow the PM’s condition closely as any change in leadership, even in the short-term, could affect UK markets. In the data space, a light calendar with some pre-lockdown releases. US and Canadian jobs data out on Thursday however need to be closely watched, while the virtual OPEC+ meeting is mooted for later in the week. GBP/CAD may prove to be particularly volatile at the end of the week and may arrest the recent set of lower highs if Canadian jobs or OPEC+ oil news disappoints.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD Stuck in a Short-Term Range

Cable is back off last Friday’s lows and looks to have set-up short-term support just above 1.2200. Price action may be confined by last Friday’s high at 1.2400, while above here the 1.2470-1.2488 zone may be difficult to break through in current market conditions.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – April 6, 2020)

EUR/GBP Testing Fibonacci Retracement

A sharp sell-off from the March 19 high at 0.9500 has seen EUR/GBP test the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8747 twice. For the pair to move lower, this level needs to be broken conclusively and closed below to open the way to the 50-dma at 0.8735 and the 200-dma at 0.8691. Note a bullish ‘golden-cross’ was made last week which may point to higher prices in the shot- to medium-term.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – April 6, 2020)

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Forecasts - UK Webinar

While markets remain volatile and difficult to trade, it is a good time to go back and brush up on a variety of essential trading skill sets. DailyFX strategist Paul Robinson has put together a series of videos -How to Become a Better Trader- that will help traders of all levels and competences.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP)– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.