We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-04-06 09:20:00
EUR/USD May Fall on Eurozone Consumer Confidence Data
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-06 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Still in Focus as Fed Relies on Non-Standard Tools
2020-04-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies
2020-04-06 08:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Hit By Reports Coronavirus State of Emergency Imminent
2020-04-06 02:02:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-04-04 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI (MAR), Actual: 39.3 Expected: 44.0 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 44.0 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • Análisis $AUDUSD: aumenta la demanda de AUD ante la disipación de la aversión al riesgo, rechazo en 0.6050 #aud #usd #trading #Covid_19 https://t.co/lRBeOuA5F8
  • RT @elonmusk: Logarithm graphs coming soon https://t.co/Fc81TDSQgc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.45%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PtZHbbcWSX
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/jd1Mx0kNx3
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.89% Gold: 0.50% Oil - US Crude: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/w82GQITe4o
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.66% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.57% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WWr9d5Rcrs
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Germany Construction PMI (MAR) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 55.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 4:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/hpUaJc9Bji
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies

2020-04-06 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Sterling and FTSE 100 - News, Prices and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD steadies after initial sell-off.
  • FTSE 100 gaining as European coronavirus cases decline.
{{GUIDE|Trading_Mistakes|}}

GBP/USD Edging Higher Despite PM Fears

GBP/USD bounced off the 1.2200/1.2210 area in early trade, despite weekend news that UK PM Boris Johnson had been hospitalized with ongoing coronavirus symptoms. PM Johnson has been in self-isolation for the last week, but doctors sent the PM to hospital due to an ongoing high temperature. The Prime Minister will continue to lead the country while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to chair today’s COBRA meeting.

GBP/USD remains under pressure and further downside may be seen after a negative ‘death-cross’ -50dma through 200-dma – appeared on the chart just over a week ago. The pair remain rangebound with the March 27 bullish candle continuing to set the range of 1.2144 to 1.2482.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – April 6, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies

Weekly UK Webinar - Monday April 6 – 10:30 GMT (11:30 UK)

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 4% 3%
Weekly 3% 20% 11%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Rallies as Data Shows Coronavirus Slowing in Europe.

European stock markets are all in positive territory today after the recent data showed the coronavirus fatality rate in Europe slowing. While more data is needed to confirm the slowdown in the fatality rate, and the numbers remain worryingly high, the glimpse of good news has pushed the FTSE back above 5,500, breaking its recent series of lower highs. There is also a bullish flag formation being broken which suggest the index may look to re-test the 5,830 triple-top.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (July 2019 – April 6, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-04-06 09:20:00
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-03 18:00:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Worst Jobs Report Since 2009
US Dollar Gyrates on Worst Jobs Report Since 2009
2020-04-03 12:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.